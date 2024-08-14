Rings Of Power’s Cynthia Addai-Robinson Shares How She Approached Tar-Miriel’s Blindness In Season 2
How does the Queen-Regent of Númenór adapt to the loss of one of her senses?
SPOILERS are ahead for Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, now streaming with an Amazon subscription.
As we await Rings of Power’s second season, how can we forget the epic battle between the Orcs and the Southlands in Season 1? The events of Episode 6 had Númenór’s army marching in to aid the Southlands as well thanks to Galadriel’s probing to Queen Tar-Míriel to do so. However, one casualty of the battle was Tar-Míriel’s sight amidst the eruption of Mount Doom. It was the kind of scene that reminded us the series is one of Amazon Prime’s best original shows. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress behind the queen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, she spoke about how she chose to approach her blindness.
In our interview, Cynthia Addai-Robinson shared that since the beginning of her time on Rings of Power, she was playing Tar-Míriel blind, because many of her first scenes were after the events of the Episode 6 battle. And so, when she returned for Season 2, she felt she had “recognition” already in play about how to play the queen along with where the headspace is of her people. Unfortunately, in Season 2, we’ll be seeing her return to her people, who are disappointed and angry with her decisions as a leader, and she’ll have to “project strength” and not “appear weakened.” Addai-Robinson also said this:
Playing a blind character is a difficult tightrope to walk, especially because the actor has to be aware of not falling into stereotypes and an unrealistic portrayal of what losing one’s sight means. As she shared, she decided that Tar-Míriel would be able to move within her home of Númenór with confidence because of the lifetime she’s spent there. However, there was one element that presented to be a challenge for her, at first. As she continued:
While watching the actress’s performance, one might not realize how behind the scenes there’s a dynamic that is being transformed due to Tar-Míriel's lack of sight, but it’s worth bringing up. The blind and visually impaired community must learn how to navigate through not getting to have eye contact with and see facial expressions of those who they are speaking to in conversations, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson had a taste of this through her role. We’ll be curious to learn more about how Númenór reacts to their queen in Season 2, along with how she deals with the fallout of her trust in Galadriel.
During our interview with Cynthia Addai-Robinson, the actress also spoke of her excitement for Charlie Vickers' Sauron to be out in the open this season. You can look forward to the season premiere of Rings of Power on August 29.
