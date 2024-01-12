Role Play’s Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Most ‘Important’ Element She And David Oyelowo Wanted For The Movie

Kaley Cuoco has long been known for her talents as an actor but, in recent years, she’s also been carving out a space for herself as a producer. The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn and Meet Cute are just a few of the productions on which she’s had such duties. Her latest producing venture is Role Play – an action-comedy that’s available for Prime Video subscribers . CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to speak with Cuoco, who spoke about the development process for the 2024 movie schedule entry. While doing so, she also revealed the most “important” element she and co-star David Oyelowo wanted for the film.

In Role Play, Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo play a married couple Emma and Dave, whose family is put in jeopardy after Emma’s secret life as an assassin-for-hire comes to light. It goes without saying that feature films can go through a considerable amount of changes amid development. With that in mind, I couldn’t help but ask Cuoco about the biggest alterations that were made. The actress explained that there were several permutations of her latest flick yet, once she and Oyelowo gave it “new life,” one specific theme began to shine through:

Things do change tremendously over time. I mean, I've had the script for a handful of years, actually, before I even met David. And, you know, usually these film scripts, once they're set, they're usually pretty set, but this one did take a couple minor transformations, I feel like. I thought it was going to be one thing, and even just getting on set and having [David] join me and us being like this, he brought such a grounding to this project. Whereas I can be a little bit up here. And then we kind of had this interesting role reversal that I don't know, I think we kind of brought the script… [We] gave it kind of a different life than maybe I thought it was going to be. We both wanted the message to truly be about family and about the marriage and the relationship and saving that, and I think that was very important to us.

When it comes to an action movie like this, a level of spectacle is definitely needed, though there does need to be a grounding element. So one can see why the two lead stars wanted there to be a strong emphasis on family. That’s not to say that that element of the story overwhelms the film, though. The Based on a True Story star did get more than a few opportunities to engage in some stunt work. During our interview, she spoke about working on those scenes and how the number of those changed over time:

I loved the stunt stuff. I loved the fighting sequences. That did grow from the beginning scripts, because I was like, ‘Guys, there's a little, but maybe we should do a little more.’ Once they heard I wanted to do more of that, they added some more, which was fun for me. But you know, it's interesting, when you finally get there on set, and you have the actors and you put it up, it kind of takes on this beautiful life of its own.

More on Kaley Cuoco (Image credit: Peacock) Kaley Cuoco Had To Step Away From Activities She Loved While Pregnant. Now She’s Back In The Saddle, Literally

Like her co-stars, Kaley Cuoco really committed to the work for Role Play, which shouldn’t be surprising. She’s put in a lot of great work over the years, dedicating herself to the roles presented to her. That even became overwhelming for her when she was filming The Flight Attendant Season 2. Cuoco also revealed during our interview that the mixture of the character’s messy journey and her own personal life made for “24/7 depression.” She found her footing, though, and powered through to give a strong performance, which is a testament to Cuoco’s work ethic .

That same strength seems present within her work as a producer as well as indicated by her desire to maintain the familial element in her new movie. One could argue that it was wise of her to strive to have such a theme present throughout the story. And that may be something that viewers will appreciate as they watch it play out.