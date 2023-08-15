Kaley Cuoco Had To Step Away From Activities She Loved While Pregnant. Now She’s Back In The Saddle, Literally

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been the picture of love and happiness in the months before and since welcoming their first child in March. Their daughter Matilda has been the inspiration for cute stories, adorable photos and proclamations of love for their family , and now it looks like the Based on a True Story actress has even more to be happy about, as she starts to rediscover activities that she enjoyed pre-pregnancy. Three months after welcoming her bundle of joy, Cuoco is getting back on the saddle — literally — as she shared photos from a recent afternoon of horseback riding.

The Big Bang Theory alum is a known animal lover and horse enthusiast, but when she was pregnant with baby Matilda, Kaley Cuoco was forced to stop riding . It seems enough time has passed, though, since the baby was born, because the actress/equestrian posted a photo to her Instagram Stories as she reunited with Benji, one of her horses:

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Stories)

Kaley Cuoco’s love for her “Benji boy” is apparent in this post, and I’m going to assume Benji had no problems whatsoever easing the new mom back into her riding regimen. Like it or not, there are specific things that expecting mothers cannot partake in — with horseback riding being among them — so while Cuoco, of course, prioritized her and her baby’s safety, it still couldn’t have been easy to give up such a beloved hobby for so long.

Luckily her horses were able to stay in good shape, even without her. She previously shared that friend Frank Van Helmond was helping her out with the equines, taking advantage of the custom mounting block made by her ex-husband Karl Cook for her home riding course.

She may not have been able to ride, but Kaley Cuoco did keep up her workouts while she was expecting. The Flight Attendant star kept up a good sense of humor about the state of her abs at the time, and she’s continued to document her workout journey since Matilda was born. In fact, it seems like her trainer Ryan Sorensen has gotten some child care points in, as the actress shared a photo of him holding 1-month-old Matilda while she got her sweat on a couple of months ago.

It’s no surprise that as Kaley Cuoco reintegrates her high-impact workouts and horse-riding into her life that she’s kept a healthy sense of humor about it all. After another hard workout with Ryan Sorensen, Cuoco apparently shared with him a photo of Tom Pelphrey’s birthday cake , which she admitted she’d been picking at. He was also able to laugh about it, as he posted the photo of the cake to Instagram, saying, “We’ve all been there.”