'Scream 5' Interviews With Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jack Quaid & More!
By Corey Chichizola , Katie Hughes published
The stars of "Scream" discuss the new entry in the franchise in this spoiler-free interview.
Scream (2022) revives the iconic horror franchise with returning cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Marley Shelton alongside newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar. Watch as CinemaBlend’s Scream expert Corey Chichizola discusses the fifth installment’s iconic callbacks, tight security, Wes Craven’s legacy and more with the cast in this spoiler-free interview.
Interview Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:21 - Neve Campbell And David Arquette Pick Which Characters They’d Like To See Return To The Scream Franchise
- 01:27 - Jasmin Savoy Brown And Mason Gooding’s Reactions To Being Related To Jamie Kennedy’s Randy
- 02:11 - Melissa Barrera Describes Leading The Cast While Working With Scream’s Iconic Returning Actors
- 03:57 - Jenna Ortega On ‘Pressure’ Of Filming The Opening Scene Like Drew Barrymore
- 05:17 - Marley Shelton Described How She Became Judy Hicks Again Years After Scream 4
- 06:24 - Mikey Madison and Sonia Amar On What It Was Like Filming With Legacy Actors Like Neve Campbell
- 07:49 - Neve Campbell Opens Up Sidney Becoming A Mother, And How That Changed Her Performance
- 08:31 - How Scream’s Cast Reacted To The Tight Security And Fake Scripts On Set
- 11:22 - David Arquette And Marley Shelton Reflect On How The New Movie Honors Wes Craven
- 13:08 - Jack Quaid On Being Constantly Covered In Blood Thanks To Ghostface And The Boys
- 14:03 - Scream And Yellowjacket’s Jasmin Savoy Brown On ‘Affirming’ Experience Playing Authentic Queer, Black Women
- 14:58 - Mikey Madison On Why She Takes Such Gruesome Roles Like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Scream
- 15:52 - Neve Campbell Reflects On Legacy Of Scream And The Craft
