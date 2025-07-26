Scream 7’s Joel McHale Breaks His Silence On Getting To Work With Neve Campbell And More On The Movie

What fans know about Scream 7 is limited, but we do know the movie is scheduled to slash its way onto the 2026 movie schedule. Now, one of the franchise's newest stars is giving us a glimpse behind the scenes of this legendary horror series. Among the crop of newcomers that have recently joined the legendary IP is Joel McHale, who plays Sydney Prescott’s husband, Mark, in the upcoming film. McHale finally opened up about what it’s like to work with Neve Campbell and more while discussing his experience working on the upcoming horror movie.

Recently, Joel McHale chatted with Collider for a detailed interview about his time in the horror genre. The actor mentioned the kind of "energy" and "restraint" it takes to shine in a scary movie, and also shared some thoughts on Scream 7, talking about how seriously he takes the opportunity to work with such a fantastic lineup of talented people. He shared with the outlet:

Then with Scream, you get Kevin Williamson, who's a fucking legend and genius. Neve [Campbell], she's an Oscar-caliber actor and star. You take it seriously. Not that you wouldn't, but you're doing these heavy drama scenes, and you know Kevin's building it in his brain. I try to serve the character that he wrote in those situations and receive direction, hopefully, and listen to it. Working with Kevin, I couldn't believe it.

For McHale, who’s a lifelong fan of the best horror slasher flicks, working on the beloved '90s horror franchise was nothing short of a dream. Being a horror fan myself, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel a bit of FOMO when reading McHale's comments. Those sentiments also suggest that he was over the moon about being on set, and he was shocked over how quickly everything fell into place:

I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe I was there. The offer came in, and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re gonna be there in a week.’ I couldn’t believe it. There was everyone.

Joel McHale mentioned that when he was a student at the University of Washington, he loved watching all the Scream movies. During his interview, he wrapped things up by discussing his connection to the franchise, what sparked his interest in it, and how being in one of the best horror movies has been a lifelong dream, finally coming true:

Scream was so fun and terrifying. There were jokes, but at the same time, there’s a killer. It was flipping a lot of switches at once. It’s the same thing when you’re a kid; you’re like, ‘I wish I could be in an Indiana Jones movie.’ That’s what you dream of.

Joel McHale, with his dry and sarcastic persona, seems like a perfect fit for the horror franchise, which is known for blending gory kills with side-splitting jokes. I, for one, cannot wait to see what he brings to this long-running franchise, particularly to the character of Sydney Prescott’s husband, Mark, not to be confused with the other Mark, played by Patrick Dempsey in the third film. (That latter Mark won't be returning.) I'm hopeful that McHale will be an excellent addition to the cast of legacy stars returning for the seventh installment.

Scream 7 is set to hit theaters early next year, on February 27.