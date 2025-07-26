Scream 7’s Joel McHale Breaks His Silence On Getting To Work With Neve Campbell And More On The Movie
McHale feels like a perfect franchise fit.
What fans know about Scream 7 is limited, but we do know the movie is scheduled to slash its way onto the 2026 movie schedule. Now, one of the franchise's newest stars is giving us a glimpse behind the scenes of this legendary horror series. Among the crop of newcomers that have recently joined the legendary IP is Joel McHale, who plays Sydney Prescott’s husband, Mark, in the upcoming film. McHale finally opened up about what it’s like to work with Neve Campbell and more while discussing his experience working on the upcoming horror movie.
Recently, Joel McHale chatted with Collider for a detailed interview about his time in the horror genre. The actor mentioned the kind of "energy" and "restraint" it takes to shine in a scary movie, and also shared some thoughts on Scream 7, talking about how seriously he takes the opportunity to work with such a fantastic lineup of talented people. He shared with the outlet:
For McHale, who’s a lifelong fan of the best horror slasher flicks, working on the beloved '90s horror franchise was nothing short of a dream. Being a horror fan myself, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel a bit of FOMO when reading McHale's comments. Those sentiments also suggest that he was over the moon about being on set, and he was shocked over how quickly everything fell into place:
Joel McHale mentioned that when he was a student at the University of Washington, he loved watching all the Scream movies. During his interview, he wrapped things up by discussing his connection to the franchise, what sparked his interest in it, and how being in one of the best horror movies has been a lifelong dream, finally coming true:
Joel McHale, with his dry and sarcastic persona, seems like a perfect fit for the horror franchise, which is known for blending gory kills with side-splitting jokes. I, for one, cannot wait to see what he brings to this long-running franchise, particularly to the character of Sydney Prescott’s husband, Mark, not to be confused with the other Mark, played by Patrick Dempsey in the third film. (That latter Mark won't be returning.) I'm hopeful that McHale will be an excellent addition to the cast of legacy stars returning for the seventh installment.
Scream 7 is set to hit theaters early next year, on February 27. Until then, perhaps revisiting the most recent entry, Scream VI, (which is now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is a great way to prep for the new movie.
