I Learned How Scrubs’ Mishap With The Interns And Nurses Shows The Importance Of ‘Choreography’ In A Hospital

Warning: SPOILERS for the Scrubs episode “My Angel” are ahead!

There was an unfortunate misunderstanding in the latest Scrubs episode to arrive to the 2026 TV schedule. Medical intern Blake Lewis made the mistake in sitting in a chair belonging to charge nurse Francois Dubois, and then surgical intern Amara Hadi dug a hole for herself when she questioned why this is such a big no-no. CinemaBlend spoke with Michael James Scott, who plays Francois, ahead of “My Angel” airing on ABC, and he explained how this moment is a good example of how important “choreography” is in a hospital.

Blake and Amara tried to make up for their snafu by buying the charge nurses pizzas, but those got damaged when they were mugged on their way back to Sacred Heart, though the thief didn’t make it far. The loss of those cheesy delights aside, I was curious about if the charge nurses, specifically Francois and X Mayo’s Pippa Raymond, would continue to hold a grudge against Blake and Amara for the chair incident, and Michael James Scott told me:

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You know, we probably still hold a grudge, you know what I mean? We gotta teach them. We gotta teach the young ones what's going on and teach them about not sitting in the charge nurse's chair and what's really happening.

Blake and Amara may be on the path to becoming an attending physician and surgeon, respectively, but they learned the hard way not to cross the nurses. At the end of “My Angel,” Dr. Kevin Park informed Samantha Tosh, one of the other medical interns, that the no-sitting-in-the-chair rule is meant to be a sign of respect for all the things the nurses do around the hospital, including what’s not part of the official job description. But as Michael James Scott went on to say, the nurses giving the interns a hard time comes from a good place. As he put it:

You know, the great thing about the nurses is that while we can be hard on especially the new interns, it's about love. It's also rooted in love. It's like tough love, with figuring out like your place in the hospital. Because in a hospital, people have their places. Everyone has their thing that they do, and it's a very specific thing.

If you’re not familiar with Michael James Scott, he has an extensive resume of theatre acting, including playing Genie in the Broadway production of Aladdin and various other productions. So from his perspective, the way things operate in a hospital is similar to how a stage play is rehearsed, which the chair incident demonstrated. Scott explained:

I come from the theatre world, the choreography, right? It's like a real hospital. You would have your very specific choreography that you were doing for your thing. So within a hospital, you really do have your thing. And so in this episode, what I love about it is we're playing with exploring it a bit and just showing them a little bit more that of where you gotta be. I'm also excited to see where that goes as well, but yes, I think we're gonna give them a little hard time for a little bit more.

The Scrubs revival’s first season is now past the halfway point, so there are only four episodes to go for us to see this happen. Keep your fingers crossed that ABC orders another season, as we deserve to see more of Francois and Pippa, who quickly won over my colleague Nick Venable, giving attitude and helping these interns grow into proper doctors in their own special way. Both the new Scrubs and the original version can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.