I Learned How Scrubs’ Mishap With The Interns And Nurses Shows The Importance Of ‘Choreography’ In A Hospital
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Warning: SPOILERS for the Scrubs episode “My Angel” are ahead!
There was an unfortunate misunderstanding in the latest Scrubs episode to arrive to the 2026 TV schedule. Medical intern Blake Lewis made the mistake in sitting in a chair belonging to charge nurse Francois Dubois, and then surgical intern Amara Hadi dug a hole for herself when she questioned why this is such a big no-no. CinemaBlend spoke with Michael James Scott, who plays Francois, ahead of “My Angel” airing on ABC, and he explained how this moment is a good example of how important “choreography” is in a hospital.
Blake and Amara tried to make up for their snafu by buying the charge nurses pizzas, but those got damaged when they were mugged on their way back to Sacred Heart, though the thief didn’t make it far. The loss of those cheesy delights aside, I was curious about if the charge nurses, specifically Francois and X Mayo’s Pippa Raymond, would continue to hold a grudge against Blake and Amara for the chair incident, and Michael James Scott told me:Article continues below
Blake and Amara may be on the path to becoming an attending physician and surgeon, respectively, but they learned the hard way not to cross the nurses. At the end of “My Angel,” Dr. Kevin Park informed Samantha Tosh, one of the other medical interns, that the no-sitting-in-the-chair rule is meant to be a sign of respect for all the things the nurses do around the hospital, including what’s not part of the official job description. But as Michael James Scott went on to say, the nurses giving the interns a hard time comes from a good place. As he put it:
If you’re not familiar with Michael James Scott, he has an extensive resume of theatre acting, including playing Genie in the Broadway production of Aladdin and various other productions. So from his perspective, the way things operate in a hospital is similar to how a stage play is rehearsed, which the chair incident demonstrated. Scott explained:
The Scrubs revival’s first season is now past the halfway point, so there are only four episodes to go for us to see this happen. Keep your fingers crossed that ABC orders another season, as we deserve to see more of Francois and Pippa, who quickly won over my colleague Nick Venable, giving attitude and helping these interns grow into proper doctors in their own special way. Both the new Scrubs and the original version can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
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Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
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