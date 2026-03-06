What Was It Like For John C. McGinley And Christa Miller To Reunite On Scrubs? He Has Big Feelings
Dr. Cox and Jordan together again!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Last week, Scrubs premiered on the 2026 TV schedule after over a decade and a half away, and John C. McGinley is among the many familiar faces who’s back, albeit on a recurring basis. As if seeing McGinley act opposite Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Clarke and Judy Reyes wasn’t great enough, it was also announced last week that Christa Miller will return later this season, giving us more of Dr. Cox and his ex-wife/current partner Jordan together. Ahead of that reunion, CinemaBlend learned from McGinley about the big feelings he has about working with Miller again on Scrubs
Our own Riley Utley had the chance to speak to with the actor about his new series Rooster, which was co-created by Bill Lawrence, the same man who gave us Scrubs, as well as Christa Miller’s husband. Miller is also a series regular on another one of Lawrence’s shows, the Apple TV subscription-exclusive Shrinking, which is in the middle of its third season. When Riley asked McGinley in the interview was it was like getting to reunite with Miller, he answered:
Christa Miller debuted as Jordan in Scrubs’ sixth episode and went on to recur for the entirety of the original show’s run, even appearing in one episode of the polarizing ninth season. Jordan and Perry Cox’s twisted, yet endearing relationship is one of Scrubs’ highlights, with the former easily matching the latter in sarcasm and derision, if not exceeding him. And in real life, John C. McGinley and Miller get along splendidly as well, though in a much different way. He continued:
If Rooster performs well and HBO decides to greenlight a second season, hopefully arrangements can be made so that Christa Miller can at least guest star on the series that also stars Steve Carrell, Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler and Lauren Tsai. As far as Scrubs goes, John C. McGinley capped off this portion of the interview by saying:
At the end of the Scrubs revival’s first episode, Dr. Cox retired from Sacred Heart and selected John “J.D.” Dorian to succeed him as the hospital’s chief of medicine. But as already mentioned, Cox will appear in more episode later in the season, so it’ll be interesting to see how he is pulled back in now that he’s retired. At the very least, we’ll get a peek into his personal life, and that will include how things are going between him and Jordan these days. Hopefully there will also be an update on their children, Jack and Jennifer Dylan.
New episodes of Scrubs air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you can’t watch them live, they become available to stream with a Hulu subscription the day after. You can also see John C. McGinley’s work in Rooster starting this Sunday, March 8, on HBO and HBO Max.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.