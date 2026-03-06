What Was It Like For John C. McGinley And Christa Miller To Reunite On Scrubs? He Has Big Feelings

Last week, Scrubs premiered on the 2026 TV schedule after over a decade and a half away, and John C. McGinley is among the many familiar faces who’s back, albeit on a recurring basis. As if seeing McGinley act opposite Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Clarke and Judy Reyes wasn’t great enough, it was also announced last week that Christa Miller will return later this season, giving us more of Dr. Cox and his ex-wife/current partner Jordan together. Ahead of that reunion, CinemaBlend learned from McGinley about the big feelings he has about working with Miller again on Scrubs

Our own Riley Utley had the chance to speak to with the actor about his new series Rooster, which was co-created by Bill Lawrence, the same man who gave us Scrubs, as well as Christa Miller’s husband. Miller is also a series regular on another one of Lawrence’s shows, the Apple TV subscription-exclusive Shrinking, which is in the middle of its third season. When Riley asked McGinley in the interview was it was like getting to reunite with Miller, he answered:

I love [Christa] so much, and she's so great, and we just spent a couple of weeks together up in Vancouver, and she's one of my best friends on the planet. And I don't know how you do it, because Cox and Jordan are so attached at the hip, but it would be Christa, because she's the greatest.

Christa Miller debuted as Jordan in Scrubs’ sixth episode and went on to recur for the entirety of the original show’s run, even appearing in one episode of the polarizing ninth season. Jordan and Perry Cox’s twisted, yet endearing relationship is one of Scrubs’ highlights, with the former easily matching the latter in sarcasm and derision, if not exceeding him. And in real life, John C. McGinley and Miller get along splendidly as well, though in a much different way. He continued:

If Rooster performs well and HBO decides to greenlight a second season, hopefully arrangements can be made so that Christa Miller can at least guest star on the series that also stars Steve Carrell, Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler and Lauren Tsai. As far as Scrubs goes, John C. McGinley capped off this portion of the interview by saying:

It was like riding a bike, like falling out of bed, whatever the saying is. She is the Jane Russell of her generation. She can do rapid-fire screwball the way it was supposed to be. Her facility for really complicated text is astonishing. She's having an awesome season in Shrinking, and she absolutely crushes the last couple episodes of Scrubs.

At the end of the Scrubs revival’s first episode, Dr. Cox retired from Sacred Heart and selected John “J.D.” Dorian to succeed him as the hospital’s chief of medicine. But as already mentioned, Cox will appear in more episode later in the season, so it’ll be interesting to see how he is pulled back in now that he’s retired. At the very least, we’ll get a peek into his personal life, and that will include how things are going between him and Jordan these days. Hopefully there will also be an update on their children, Jack and Jennifer Dylan.

New episodes of Scrubs air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you can’t watch them live, they become available to stream with a Hulu subscription the day after. You can also see John C. McGinley’s work in Rooster starting this Sunday, March 8, on HBO and HBO Max.