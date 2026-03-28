The Scrubs Revival Introduced A Surgical Robot, And I Learned How This TV Magic Was Pulled Off On Set
I had to know.
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As any good revival of a beloved TV show needs to do, Scrubs has had to adjust to the changing times since the original series ended in 2010. Naturally most of this revolves around the inner workings of a hospital, and the episode “My Rom-Com,” which aired earlier this month on the 2026 TV schedule, provided an example of how far technology has come by having Donald Faison’s Turk acquire a surgical robot for Sacred Heart. I was curious about what TV magic went into pulling off the robot for Scrubs, so I asked actress Amanda Morrow about it on behalf of CinemaBlend.
Morrow stars in the Scrubs revival as Dashana Trainor, one of the two main surgical interns, the other being Layla Mohammadi's Amara Hadi, working under Turk. Dashana was definitely more excited to work with the surgical robot, so when I spoke with Morrow alongside Blake Lewis actor David Gridley (who was with Zach Braff when the revival got greenlighted), I asked her what she and the other actors were actually working with on set. She told me:
I’m impressed that Scrubs got ahold of an actual surgical robot, though I’m sure this was just a rental rather than something that will be a permanent addition to the set. I’m also not surprised none of the actors got to operate the hands of Lisa, which Turk named the robot because, like WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, “she is all arms.” It’s unclear if medical professionals were brought in to control the robot or if some crew members on the show’s behind-the-scenes team were able to get the hang of it, but either way, better to let people trained in its usage handle the delicate machinery.Article continues below
It’s hard to say whether we’ll see Lisa again this season on Scrubs, but Amanda Morrow pointed out robot is just one example of the medical equipment the ABC series has been able to get its hands on. As the actress put it:
Unfortunately for Dashana, Turk chose Amara to operate the surgical robot first because of her knowledge of its capabilities, whereas Dashana was just excited to “slice somebody open” with it. However, it didn’t go smoothly, as Amara “massacred” the grape she practiced on. As it turns out, she didn’t know how to drive, so Dashana decided to boost her coworker’s morale and enlisted Turk to get ahold of the hospital’s new buffer vehicle so she could get behind a wheel. That way, Amara would be more prepared to operate the robot for a laparoscopic cholecystectomy that Turk had planned.
There are three episodes left in the Scrubs revival’s debut season, though I’d like to think the chances of another season being ordered are strong given how well the first two episodes performed. Continue tuning in to Scrubs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, or stream episodes afterwards with your Hulu subscription.
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Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
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