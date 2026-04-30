Scrubs' Reboot Got Renewed For Season 2, And Zach Braff And Donald Faison Are Celebrating With Throwbacks

It’s a good day to party like it’s 2002 because Scrubs Season 2 is happening! See, that’s funny because Scrubs already had a second season back during its original run. However, this time we’re talking about the revival, which debuted on the 2026 TV schedule. Naturally, the cast led by Zach Braff and Donald Faison is over the moon about slipping back into their medical show attire, and they celebrated with some throwbacks.

ABC announced that Scrubs Season 2 was officially happening with a straight-to-the-point post that you can see here:

A post shared by Official Scrubs (@scrubs) A photo posted by on

Oooh, this is a huge win, not only for fans of the series, but for network comedies! The upcoming season will technically be the show’s eleventh season. The decision to bring it back for more was made rather quickly since the finale of the revival’s first season aired just two weeks ago.

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Check out the throwback post Zach Braff shared to celebrate the news:

A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) A photo posted by on

The Scrubs lead kept it simple with an old photo of himself and Donald Faison in a taxi alongside the words “SEASON 2!!!!!!!” The photo embodies the energy the actor must be feeling after Scrubs was off the air for over 15 years before returning this year.

Donald Faison had a similar reaction, with this post:

A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) A photo posted by on

Aw, this is getting me emotional! It’s pretty amazing that this trio of Scrubs leads is still playing J.D, Turk and Elliot all these years later! At this point, they’ve been known as these characters for like a quarter of a century… pretty wild, huh? So, to celebrate that, Sarah Chalke uploaded a reflective Instagram post that was full of throwback photos and the following caption:

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25 years ago, [Bill Lawrence] gave [Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Christa Miller], John C McGinley, Ken Jenkins, Neil Flynn, Rob Maschio and I this job. I can’t believe we got to do it again. And today finding out that we get to do even more… Feeling very lucky and very grateful❤️ Excuse me while I go make an Appletini

There were certainly some complaints about the return of Scrubs, such as there only being nine episodes in the first season. However, the reboot's success proves that the TV show is still so much fun all this time later, and we can’t wait to see what else happens at Sacred Heart Hospital in Season 2.

While it was great to see the main cast from the original back together, the Scrubs revival also did a solid job of introducing new interns we got invested in. Plus, Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer has a great recurring character as HR and wellness manager Sibby Wilson, and I love the hilarious nurses Frances and Pippa. Jacob Dudman, who plays the British intern Dr. Asher Green, reacted like this:

Oh boy oh boy

No word yet on when exactly Scrubs will be returning, but I have to guess it will either be on ABC's fall schedule or it will premiere at the top of 2027. Scrubs’ renewal has joined a bunch of others for the network, including Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, High Potential, The Rookie, Shifting Gears, Will Trent and both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville.

You can catch up on Scrubs right now with a Hulu subscription.