‘It’s The Tea, Honey’: Scrubs’ Michael James Scott Shared How J.D.’s Freaky Date Will Impact His Character

Warning: SPOILERS for the Scrubs episode “My Angel” are ahead!

In addition to “My Angel,” the latest Scrubs episode to air on the 2026 TV schedule, showing interns Blake and Amara getting into a misunderstanding over one of the charge nurses’ chairs. It also saw J.D. getting back into dating for the first time since he and Elliot divorced. Unfortunately for him, his date with volunteer harpist Lily ended up being a little too freaky for his tastes. So that’s not going to blossom into anything further, but CinemaBlend learned from actor Michael James Scott how he sees the date impacting his character, Francois Dubois.

Francois, the aforementioned nurse whom got his chair briefly sat on by Blake, and his friend/fellow charge nurse Pippa Raymond (played by Wonder Man’s X Mayo) thrive on the drama in Sacred Heart. So while interviewing Scott, I asked him how Francois will react if/when he learns just how wild things got between J.D. and Lily. He answered:

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Well, he's gonna love that! It’s the juice! It’s the tea, honey! So I think he wants to know. He’s all up in the business. So for Francois, it's definitely gonna be about knowing the tea of what's going on. So there's the gossip of it because somehow the information gets back to him. Somehow it'll come back to the charge nurses.

J.D. saw Lily playing her harp in the Sacred Heart lobby and was immediately smitten, but Turk initially tried to dissuade him from asking her out. With J.D. being the hospital’s new chief of medicine and Dr. Kevin Park looking for any excuse to bring him down, dating an employee could result in him losing his job. But J.D. went through with the date anyway, and it ended up working out since Turk learned that Lily is actually a volunteer. Even better, Lily was all for sleeping with J.D. after their one drink together.

However, things quickly went sideways when J.D. learned that Lily’s good girl persona was just something she adopted for her job. Her true self was “Minerva, divine sex witch, crypto whore,” whom was born after taking a self-pleasure class on Zoom. Between her licking him “like a puppy” and asking him to choke her, J.D. was not feeling any kind of connection with Lily. But Michael James Scott is confident that what happened on the date will make its way back to Francois, giving him and Pippa new gossip to talk about. Scott continued:

P.S., it's such great scenes and Zach and [Lisa Gilroy], who is playing the harpist. She and Zach are so awesome together, and I'm excited about people getting to see that, because it's such a fun storyline, and it's such a turn. So Francois Dubois wants to get up in that tea, obviously.

Scrubs is the second Bill Lawrence-produced TV show that Lisa Gilroy has recently appeared in, as she guest-starred a few weeks ago in Shrinking Season 3 as a nurse with whom Jason Segel’s Jimmy went on a date. Her other credits include The Studio, Twisted Metal, A Man on the Inside and Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, which can be streamed now with a Prime Video subscription. Here’s hoping that not only we not only see Francois react to this “tea” like Michael James Scott wants, but that Gilroy also reprises Lily, as I want to see her make more Sacred Heart staff members uncomfortable.

New episodes of Scrubs air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and can be streamed with the next day with a Hulu subscription. There’s been no word yet on if the revival will be renewed for another season, but considering how well the first two episodes performed, I’d like to think the chances are strong ABC will bring it back.