'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Interviews With Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler And More
Watch the 'Shazam 2' cast have a blast promoting their upcoming DC movie.
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Rachel Zegler (Anthea), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), Asher Angel (Billy Batson) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) discuss their new DC film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out some fun behind-the-scenes stories, their thoughts on Henry Cavill’s Superman no-show in “Shazam!” (2019) and more. Plus, Rachel Zegler talks about the most remarkable part, so far, of being a Snow White.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Rachel Zegler Offers Support After Sean Was Outfit-Shamed
00:42 - Lucy Liu Is Amazed By The State Of Visual Effects Now Compared To Charlie’s Angels
01:24 - Rachel Zegler Initially Skeptical Of Anthea’s Powers, Wanted Of A WandaVision Flair
02:52 - Zachary Levi Loved Getting His Ass Kicked By Helen Mirren
03:49 - The Improvised Line Jack Dylan Grazer Loved So Much Because It Made Djimon Hounsou Laugh
04:55 Lucy Liu Explains Her Grounded Approach To Acting In Comic Book Movies
05:35 - Zachary Levi Reflects On Shazam Fans' Reaction To His Casting
06:41 - Jack Dylan Grazer Compares DC Fans To Stephen King Fans, And The Author’s Supporters Might Not Love This
07:50 - The Blowback of 'Shazam’ (2019)'s Superman Cameo Scene, And Why Some of The Stars Think It Was Actually A Good Thing Henry Cavill Didn’t Appear
08:48 - Asher Angel Reveals His Favorite 'Shazam' Scene
09:35 - Why Rachel Zegler Can’t Handle Disney Parks Since Being Cast As Snow White
10:07 - That Time Rachel Zegler Got Stalked By Paparazzi Lurking In The Woods In Hopes Of Photographing Her New Snow White Dress
