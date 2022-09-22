‘She-Hulk’ Interviews With Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry And More!

We’re halfway through “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+ and we sat down with the cast to get more details on the MCU’s latest series. We spoke with Director Anu Valia, Jameela Jamil (Titania), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Mallory Book), and Joshua Segarra (Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese) about their love for courtroom dramas, living out their fandom dreams, the details behind that Daredevil tease and much more!

Video Chapters

0:00 Jameela Jamil clues us in on Titania’s powers

0:30 Jameela Jamil gives insight to Titania’s dictate for Jen Walters

1:06 Renée Elise Goldsberry shares her love for her courtroom scenes

1:49 Director Anu Valia on shooting a courtroom drama

2:24 Joshua Segarra compares his time working on “Arrow” to his time with Disney+

2:59 Joshua Segarra on his love of fandom

3:26 How Jameela Jamil helped to bring Titania’s look to life

4:32 Anu Valia shares some insight on THAT Daredevil tease

5:29 Jameela Jamil on how Kat Coiro tricked her into doing stunts on “She-Hulk”

6:44 Anu Valia on how “She-Hulk” excels in subverting expectations