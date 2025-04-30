Fans Keep Talking About Florence Pugh Breaking A Guinness Record On Thunderbolts*, But Julia Louis-Dreyfus Ain't No Slouch, Either

Sounds like Julia Louis-Dreyfus is getting in on the action.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts*
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to the big screen is Thunderbolts*, which features a killer ensemble cast. In it Florence Pugh jumps off a skyscraper, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus is making it clear that she gets into the action too.

What we know about Thunderbolts* has been limited ahead of its release, with the studio guarding the movie's contents. Fans are eager to see the cast of Thunderbolts* interact with each other, with Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine seemingly bringing them together. In an appearance on Radio Andy, the Seinfeld icon let slip that she got physical in her most recent MCU appearance, saying:

Oh, no, no, no. Oh, I'm so fine with jumping off a building. Although, you know, that's Florence's area right now, but what I'm saying is that there's stuff I did physically that I was delighted to do. I guess, well, I shouldn't say. Yeah.

Well, I'm intrigued. While Valentina has appeared in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Widow's credits scene, she hasn't been involved in any action sequences just yet. But that'll change in Thunderbolts*, and I'm eager to see exactly how adept the character is in a fight.

Security for the shared universe is notoriously tight, so this sliver of information is definitely thrilling for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. In that same interview, Louis-Dreyfus shared her passion for getting into Thunderbolts*' action, saying:

Yeah, that's why one of the reasons, because I said to the guys, when I met with them, I said, you know, I really want to get into it. You know, I don't want to just walk down a hallway and talk. I wanted to, you know, play. I want to get in the sandbox and play and I did to a certain extent in this film.

As previously mentioned, actress Florence Pugh has been making headlines over a wild stunt that's shown in the Thunderbolts* trailer. Marvel was originally unsure about the dive, but it looks like it's going to be pretty epic on the big screen. On top of spectacle, it also looks like it's going to be a gripping emotional moment for Yelena. I mean, just look at her face here:

Florence Pugh close up just before base jumping off the Merdeka 118 in Thunderbolts*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We haven't any big crossover moments in the MCU since Endgame, so Thunderbolts* look thrilling on paper. What's more, the scrappy group of antiheroes who make up that team have been confirmed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. Unfortunately, Julia Louis-Dreyfus hasn't been included in that ensemble... at least not yet.

Luckily the wait for Thunderbolts* is nearly over, as it hits theaters May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see which characters survive, and just how thrilling the action sequences are.

