Skyfall Composer Thomas Newman Talks Getting To Work On A Bond Movie, And Yes There Were ‘2 AM Sweats’ Involved
To be honest, anyone sane would feel the same way in that position.
At its basic musical core, the James Bond movies hold one simple melody at the heart of the franchise. “The James Bond Theme” is such a notable song that many people can imitate or reference the DNA that drives any proper 007 score. At the same time, being tapped to score a whole Bond adventure like Skyfall can be daunting, leaving even someone like legendary composer like Thomas Newman with a case of “2 AM sweats” in process.
I can’t blame him, as approaching any sort of duties involving the fate of this legacy of espionage action would strike fear in the hearts of even the hardest talent. That was all the better reason for me to ask Newman about his experience scoring not one, but two 007 films for collaborator Sam Mendes.
As I interviewed him on behalf of his work on Disney/Pixar’s ever-sneaky box office hit Elemental, all sorts of other professional experiences were fair game as well. When it came to discussing his part of the James Bond saga, Thomas Newman shared with CinemaBlend these specific late night worries:
Admittedly, this isn’t exactly a problem that was common to the James Bond legacy prior to 1989’s License to Kill, as series regular John Barry had composed all but two of the first 15 007 adventures. Live and Let Die’s scoring duties fell to composer George Martin, while the legendary Marvin Hamlisch took the baton for The Spy Who Loved Me.
By time Barry had left the series, Die Hard maestro Michael Kamen would step in for Timothy Dalton’s second and final Bond outing. The presence of a regular in-house composer for the 007 films wouldn't happen again until 1997, as David Arnold joined up with 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies, sticking it out into the Craig era's soft reboot in 2006's Casino Royale.
Alas, Arnold departed from the series after 2008, through the unfairly maligned Daniel Craig James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. But by that point, he'd already left an indelible mark on this musical soundscape thanks to his rendition of "The James Bond Theme."
That too could have contributed to the 2 AM sweats Thomas Newman encountered, as in the Amazon Prime documentary The Sound of 007, he even admitted he was too daunted to change anything in that sterling arrangement. That said, Newman does work the tune in rather brilliantly into the cue "Breadcrumbs," which accompanies 007's loving threat to send M (Judi Dench) sailing through the power of an ejector seat.
As Sam Mendes slid into the director’s chair, he recruited his frequent musical collaborator in early 2012, ready to further modernize the world of James Bond. That in turn inspired the beginnings of those nights of panic, as Thomas Newman shared with CinemaBlend his immediate thoughts after getting the call:
Clearly Newman’s efforts weren’t a deal breaker, as Skyfall became the first James Bond movie to hit $1 billion in worldwide grosses. Making the 50th anniversary of EON Productions legacy franchise something to celebrate, Thomas would eventually be brought back to score Spectre.
As alluded to above, Thomas Newman holds Finding Nemo and Skyfall in a very similar regard when it comes to his career. Keep in mind, this is the same man who has projects like The Lost Boys, The Shawshank Redemption and Wall-E on his resume. And with that earlier Pixar effort, Newman got to engage in a very inspiring collaboration with Peter Gabriel.
Even with those films in the equation, Maestro Newman reflected on his two watershed projects with these further details:
Thomas Newman’s work on Skyfall, as well as Spectre, broadened the world of 007 as well. Through amazing tracks like “Shanghai Drive” and “Granborough Road,” the contemporary sensibilities of action music shine through, both in pacing and instrumentation. Not to mention that the former track has an electronic sound to it that certainly speaks to both the plot and the timeframe Skyfall embodies.
At the same time, lush orchestrations in tracks like “Brave New World” and “The Chimera” (which can be heard below) help sell the classic 007 hallmarks of showing off beautiful locations on display. Tie it together with emotional beats like “Voluntary Retirement,” Newman’s theme for M in his two outings, and it’s a well-rounded score that makes this score worth the night sweats it inspired.
Through his two scores in the series, Thomas Newman not only "did Bond," but he indeed gave the franchise the musical justice he had fretted over early on. Those results are now forever intertwined with the musical legacy of Commander Bond, with the film commemorating his cinematic anniversary standing out as a favorite amidst the history of albums accompanying such delights.
For those James Bond fans who want to revisit Skyfall in all of its splendor, that title is currently streaming for those with a Netflix subscription. Meanwhile, Thomas Newman’s score for that very film is also streaming on most services you would use to enjoy fine movie music.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
