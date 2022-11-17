'Slumberland' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmaker behind Netflix's new movie "Slumberland."
The cast of Netflix's “Slumberland,” including Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd, Weruche Opia, and Marlow Barkley, as well as director Francis Lawrence, sat down with CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to discuss the film’s amazing visuals, Jason Momoa’s playful nature, and much, much more. We even get into some news regarding Jason Momoa's Dream DC Project, and the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel, so you’ll want to check this one out.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:30 - What Jason Momoa’s Character Flip Smells Like, According To The Cast And Director
01:30 - Kyle Chandler On Telling His Kids Stories And Working With Marlow Barkley
02:30 - Director Francis Lawrence On Jason Momoa’s Playfulness
03:15 - Jason Momoa Acted Like A Baby When He Had To Put Eyedrops In
03:45 - Chris O’Dowd Compares “Jurassic Park” To Slumberland
04:45 - Jason Momoa Compares “The Wizard Of Oz” To Slumberland
05:15 - How Director Francis Lawrence Conveyed What The Final Film Would Look Like
06:12 - Shooting “Slumberland” In A Realistic Environment
06:45 - Director Francis Lawrence On Returning To The “Hunger Games” Franchise
07:10 - Zack Snyder Is Not Involved In Jason Momoa's 'Dream' DC Project
