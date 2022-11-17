'Slumberland' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler And More

The cast of Netflix's “Slumberland,” including Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd, Weruche Opia, and Marlow Barkley, as well as director Francis Lawrence, sat down with CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to discuss the film’s amazing visuals, Jason Momoa’s playful nature, and much, much more. We even get into some news regarding Jason Momoa's Dream DC Project, and the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel, so you’ll want to check this one out.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:30 - What Jason Momoa’s Character Flip Smells Like, According To The Cast And Director

01:30 - Kyle Chandler On Telling His Kids Stories And Working With Marlow Barkley

02:30 - Director Francis Lawrence On Jason Momoa’s Playfulness

03:15 - Jason Momoa Acted Like A Baby When He Had To Put Eyedrops In

03:45 - Chris O’Dowd Compares “Jurassic Park” To Slumberland

04:45 - Jason Momoa Compares “The Wizard Of Oz” To Slumberland

05:15 - How Director Francis Lawrence Conveyed What The Final Film Would Look Like

06:12 - Shooting “Slumberland” In A Realistic Environment

06:45 - Director Francis Lawrence On Returning To The “Hunger Games” Franchise

07:10 - Zack Snyder Is Not Involved In Jason Momoa's 'Dream' DC Project