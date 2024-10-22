‘I Love To Dangle Things In Front Of The Audience’s Nose’: Smile 2’s Director Explains Why You’re Going To Want To See The Horror Sequel Twice
There are definitely details you missed the first time.
Arriving just in time for Halloween 2024, Smile 2 just got off to a strong start at the box office, the sequel’s ticket sales notably exceeding those of its 2022 predecessor in its debut. Given the upcoming spooky holiday and strong buzz from critics, the film is also expected to do well in its second weekend – but if it were left to writer/director Parker Finn, he would have everyone who has already seen the new horror movie see it again, as he promises that there are details built into the feature that you can only pick up on via multiple viewings.
One of the things that makes the antagonist in the Smile movies so terrifying is its ability to warp the reality of its target – and what that means for the films is that the audience can’t always believe what they are seeing. In the case of Smile 2, movie-goers are locked into the perspective of Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley, and by time we get to the story’s bonkers conclusion, it’s made clear that not everything we’ve seen happen to her happened anywhere outside her own mind. As captured in the video above, I asked Parker Finn about how he delineates the horror of the entity from “reality,” and he explained that paying attention is a key part of his process:
Without getting too deep into spoilers, there are scenes in Smile 2 where the audience breaks from Skye Riley’s perspective, and we understand a deeper, horrifying truth about what’s going on with her. For the majority of the adventure, however, we are locked into her point of view, and that means that the demon is manipulating both Skye and the audience simultaneously. Finn continued,
All that being said, there are still big follow-up questions to ask. We can draw some conclusions from what Parker Finn presents to us when the movie splits from Skye’s perspective, but it’s hardly a full picture. The audience gets a few purposefully placed contradictions to guide us to answers… but it really leads to more questions. For example, unless it’s directly contradicted or supported by reality, can we believe anything that occurs beyond Skye’s point of view? Does she meet some characters who simply don’t exist? (Again, I’m avoiding spoilers here.)
The audience is left to decide some truths for themselves, and the reality is that even Parker Finn says he doesn’t have firm answers to all of the questions with which Smile 2 leaves you:
When one watches a movie for a second time, understanding the beats of the story and the arcs of the characters, there is a freedom to appreciate small, quick little details and register sly foreshadowing that went over your head the first time. Parker Finn is a filmmaker who understands the fun in this, and he made sure that audiences would get that satisfaction from Smile 2. Said the writer/director,
Even if you don’t go purely for the second-viewing treats, Smile 2 is a film worth seeing twice because it is one of the best horror movies to come out this fall and among the best genre titles of the year. If you need more convincing, read my four-star review for CinemaBlend.
