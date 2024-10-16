Critics Have Seen Smile 2, And They’re Beaming Over The ‘Memorably Disturbing’ Sequel
Smile 2 is nearly here, and critics are praising the horror sequel.
We’re still two weeks away from Halloween, and there’s been plenty of options on the 2024 movie calendar to make horror movie fans smile. But, as we learned from a certain 2022 flick, that’s not always a good thing, and now, Parker Finn is back with the sequel Smile 2, which is set to hit theaters on October 18. The trailer promises gnarly deaths and plenty of ghastly grinning, but what do the critics think? We’re here to help you decide if you should make this part of your plans for the weekend.
The upcoming horror movie stars Naomi Scott as Skye Riley, a famous pop singer who begins to experience strange and disturbing events and is forced to confront her dark past to try to regain control of her life. Let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with our own Eric Eisenberg. In CinemaBlend’s review of Smile 2, he says Smile walked so its sequel could sprint. He gives the movie 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting would tend to agree, noting that Smile 2 goes bigger and scarier, and also rating it 4 out of 5 skulls. It’s not just the scares that are better either, as the critic praises Naomi Scott’s performance and Parker Finn’s direction in helping lift this franchise to new heights. Navarro continues:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm admits that the sequel is not without its faults, which include a too-long runtime and easy-to-predict jumpscares. But it’s also got a “sensational” lead in Naomi Scott, humor that complements its horror and an ending that absolves it of any aforementioned issues. Evangelista rates the movie 7 out of 10 and says:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says Parker Finn had quite the task in using the same curse to try to recapture the magic of the first film, and you can tell he and the crew had a lot of fun trying to top themselves. They are mostly successful, too, with Smile 2 being just as scary as the first, as well as feistier and funnier. Bibbiani continues:
Pete Hammond of Deadline, meanwhile, isn’t quite as impressed as the other critics. While he admits that Naomi Scott makes the most of her leading role, ultimately the sequel is just more of the same. Hammond writes:
If you enjoyed the first Smile movie, it sounds like this might be one you want to check out, with many critics saying the sequel surpasses its predecessor in scares and story. Smile 2 will be available to view on the big screen starting Friday, October 18.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.