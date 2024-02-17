‘It Takes A Village’: Solo Leveling’s ADR Director Digs Into The Intricacies Of Bringing Modern Dub To Life In Anime, And I’m Blown Away
So many steps and details!
Have you ever wondered how English dubs for anime come to be? Because it's a whole process, according to the ADR director of Solo Leveling, Caitlin Glass.
I've been watching anime for years, from some of the best Studio Ghibli films to some of the best anime of 2023. I've been an active fan of some of the newer anime that have not only been released in the last few years (like the epic and intense Hell's Paradise) to those that premiered ten+ years ago (like Attack on Titan and all of its arcs).
But for some reason, it never occurred to me how much effort went into translating anime from their standard language – Japanese – and bringing it to English-speaking audiences. Of course, there's the legendary battle of sub vs. dub, but in modern-day tech, making an English dub can be more complicated than you think.
Caitlin Glass, the ADR (Automated dialogue replacement) director for the latest hit anime, Solo Leveling, opened up about that very fact when promoting the show to CinemaBlend, saying that to create a dub in today's standards, it indeed does "take a village," and has an intense process:
Aleks Le is the English voice actor behind Jinwoo, the main character of Solo Leveling, and his voice work is often the first thing they always get for new episodes.
Glass says it’s one of the most critical aspects of her job – making sure that all the voices sync in the show even with those changes, because the moment it doesn't, the audiences are taken out of the show and reminded that this animation isn't for English-speaking countries originally.
The director also commented that their ADR Engineer, Jamal Robertson, is also a massive part of making Solo Leveling great when it comes to something "spontaneous and pure" that comes from the voice-recording booth, and making sure it fits with the animation as a whole:
The ADR director further said that once all the pieces are glued together, that's when everyone else's voice from the other characters are synched together, and then that version of the animation is sent off to another engineer who works on the sound and effects and all the layers you would expect from anime.
When everything is added in and synched, it is sent off to everyone else, eventually to audiences in America and other English-speaking countries. Honestly, it sounds like something like this – especially with an intense anime like Solo Leveling – takes a skill level I could only dream of. And I am genuinely blown away.
Truthfully, it makes me want to check out some of the other great action, fantasy, or dark anime out there to admire how much time and effort truly goes into this medium.
The next time you check out the English dub of an anime, be mindful of how much effort goes into it. I'm already counting down the days until the next episode.
All available episodes are on Crunchyroll to stream for those who want to check out Solo Leveling in the English dub. They release every week.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
