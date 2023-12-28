These Are My Top 10 Anime Movies And Shows Of 2023, Including The Boy And The Heron

This year had some great anime movies and TV shows, and today, we're going to talk about my ten favorites, the ones I honestly can't stop talking about.

In general, 2023 has been a year that has given us some of the best shows and movies in years, from the first season of The Last of Us on HBO to the second season of Invincible, all the way to the Barbenheimer Fest we celebrated in July. But you want to know what else it was? An excellent year for anime.

Whether it was the new anime films that were released or the recent seasons of shows that came out, there were plenty that I had to talk about. Let's get into some of the best anime movies and TV shows of 2023.

10. Spy x Family Season 2

When Spy x Family Season 1 came out, I said it was one of the most wholesome anime anyone could watch . And now, with Season 2, I still believe that.

Season 2 of Spy x Family might have lost a bit of its luster, because it certainly felt like there were more filler episodes this time, but the ones that did add to the plot made up for it. Season 2 gave Yor some valuable character arc time and allowed us to dive a little deeper into Anya's school life, which I love watching. It's not as great as Season 1, but it's still fun.

9. One Piece Season 20: Wano Country Arc

So, truthfully, I'm not the hugest fan of One Piece. Don't get me wrong, I love watching the anime, the movies, and even the successful live-action series, which earned a Season 2 . I do love it – just not as much as some hardcore One Piece fans do, because they can be a little scary.

That being said, One Piece Season 20, ending the Wano Country Arc – even for a casual fan such as myself, it felt like the end of an era. The voice actors said the Wano arc was their favorite of the show so far, and I agree, because how it ended was masterful. I can't wait for the rest.

8. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War was one of my favorite romance anime to watch, especially when I felt sad, so when this movie came out, I was so excited to watch it. And, it did not disappoint.

Not only did the movie add to the fun story we've experienced for years on end, but it was the perfect film to watch on a date night and made me smile so goofily that I was afraid my cheeks would break.

7. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Part 2

Bleach is quite possibly one of the most-known anime of all time, and of course, when Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Part 2 came around, I knew fans were going to go wild over this show, as would I.

And we did. Fans have waited so long for the continuation of this story, and without spoiling anything, it takes turns I don't think anyone was expecting and truly blows it out of the park. Out of all the intense anime, this one stands at the top.

6. Demon Slayer Season 3

I said back in April of 2023 that Demon Slayer Season 3 saw the show only get better , and I stand by that now, months after it has ended.

I know many people were harping on the animation studio regarding the look, but I loved it. Also, Season 3 of the show started to expand Tanjiro's character in a way we hadn't seen before, while still keeping moments of light-heartedness that made the show so great. I can't wait for Season 4.

5. Hell's Paradise

I was not prepared for Hell's Paradise. It was hands down the best new anime of 2023. Right from the beginning, we are thrown into this world of scary creatures, horrifying poisons, and so much more, and a ninja doing everything in his power to get home to his wife – as well as the executioner who must accompany him.

There is so much to love about Hell's Paradise, from Sagiri's powerful story to Gabimarui's rage to the art style, and so much more. Now I need to see Season 2, because I'm losing my mind waiting for the continuation of the story.

4. Suzume

Makoto Shinkai has made me cry with his films Your Name and Weathering With You twice before. Now, Suzume has done the same thing.

The movie isn't what you would expect at all. The premise is about two strangers teaming up to stop a string of disasters from ruining their home in Japan due to supernatural circumstances. Yet, throughout it, you will cry your eyes out or feel touched by the story in ways you would never expect.

And don't start on the art style – it's unlike anything else.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

As I wrote this article, Season 2 was airing its second-to-last episode, but I don't need to see the next two to put this on my list. Hands down, this is one of the best shows of 2023.

The emotions that Jujutsu Kaisen has made me feel in the second half of the year – and even just in these last few weeks – are unparalleled, comparable to that of watching Attack on Titan for the first time.

It took all the happiness of the first season and shoved it down a well, and now we're just picking up the pieces of the once peppy Yuji Itadori, who has had to do nothing but try and survive the onslaught of his friends and mentors taking the hit for him.

Indeed, it was one of the best shows I've watched this year. I love it.

2. The Boy And The Heron

I've said before how much I love Hayao Miyazaki. I even watched all of his films in succession this past year, literally because I was looking forward to The Boy and the Heron. Surprisingly, this was the first Hayao Miyazaki film I would ever see in a theater, as most of his movies came out before I found out who he was.

It was everything I could have wanted and more. The Boy and the Heron is an amalgamation of Miyazaki's best work. It has everything you would expect from a Miyazaki film – a robust and child-centered lead, animals or objects that act as guides, adult characters that either ruin the day or save it, and a message that will sit with you for hours.

But, I think what makes this film so good is that it almost feels like a love letter to all of Miyazaki's past work, and as someone who loves everything he has made, it's the perfect way to cap off his career if he never makes another movie.

1. Attack On Titan's Finale: Part 1 And Part 2

Oh please, you knew this would be number one.

I've been the biggest supporter of Attack on Titan ever since I got into anime years ago. I talked about the most badass characters , the heartbreaking deaths I still can't overcome, and much more. So when the finale for this show finally came around, split into two parts, I knew I would be in for a wild ride.

I'm not joking when I say this finale changed me. I still can't stop thinking about it, even a month after the final part aired. The ending is bittersweet in every sense of the word – heck, more bitter than it is sweet – but it's the perfect way to end this show that has delivered nothing but an onslaught of emotions in every single episode.

There isn't going to be another show like Attack on Titan for a long time. It will be hard to replace something as magical as this experience. Until then, this is my #1 for 2023 – and honestly, my top anime for a long time.

What have been your favorite anime movies and TV shows over 2023? I feel like I have to do a little marathon now – it's time to rewatch Attack on Titan and cry all over again.