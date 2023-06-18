Attack On Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen And 8 Other Dark Anime You Have To Check Out

When it comes to anime, it’s no surprise that I’m a pretty big fan of that medium of animation. For years, I’ve watched countless different sub-genres of anime that have truly taken the world by storm. But, you want to know what my favorite is? Dark anime.

I’m talking about dark fantasies, dark sci-fi, dark horror – everything that makes me feel unsettled and will most likely make me cry at some point. Those kinds of anime. Today, I’m going to get into the dark anime that you need to watch, such as Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

(Image credit: Funimation)

Attack On Titan (2013 – Present)

This is the anime that started me on the whole dark anime trend, one that will not be stopping anytime soon. Attack on Titan mainly follows Eren Yeager, a young man with a passion to take down all the Titans (giant humanoid creatures that prevent humanity from leaving their walls) in the world. What he finds on the other side of the wall isn’t what anyone could ever expect, though.

Let me tell you – you get about five minutes of peace in this show before everything goes to hell. The characters are badass , the Titans are terrifying, the deaths are heartbreaking , and somehow, you still keep watching. Don’t be fooled by that time-frame – there are only four seasons, with the fourth airing its final part in fall 2023, so it’s the perfect show to binge over a week.

Stream Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer (2018 – Present)

In a world that has been overtaken by demons, Demon Slayer introduces the story of Tanjiro, a sweet boy who ends up losing everything he holds dear in one night, except his sister, due to a demon – but she ends up being turned into one as well. Now, he makes it his life mission to become a Demon Slayer in order to take down the leader of the demons, Muzan, to bring his sister back.

I will say that Demon Slayer has a lot more lighter moments than many of the other anime on this list due to its wholesome nature, but there are some dark moments that truly get you crying. Season 3 of the show has only gotten better.

Stream Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Erased (2016)

If you want more of a dark sci-fi anime, then Erased is the one to watch. The audience mainly follows Satoru, a simple man who is experiencing this strange phenomenon called ‘The Revival,’ where he is sent back to the past in order to prevent horrible things from happening.

This show isn’t nearly as bloody as some of the others on this list, but what really makes Erased such a great dark show is its ability to unsettle you very quickly, paired with dark storylines as well as twists that will blow your mind.

Stream Erased on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Made In Abyss (2017)

Known as one of the best dark fantasy anime of all time, Made in Abyss mainly follows Riko, a young orphan girl who finds out the shock of a lifetime – that she might be able to find her mother in this place called the Abyss. With allies, she descends deep below.

I could go on for hours about Made in Abyss. Not only are there amazingly well-done characters and a story that will have you on the edge of your seat, the way deaths are done on this show are not only graphic, but deep, and will surely sit with you for days on end. The anime deals with a lot of dark issues, as well.

Stream Made in Abyss on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020 – Present)

In this dark fantasy, Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of Yuji Itadori, who finds his world turned upside down when he becomes the host of a powerful Curse called Ryomen Sakuna, and now, he is enlisted into the Jujutsu Sorcerers to work with them and find a way to eliminate the curse.

The first time I watched Jujutsu Kaisen, I was blown away by much of the animation. The story is a ton of fun, with the curses that the Sorcerers have to face designed incredibly well, all of which make me literally want to turn away in fear. While there haven't been that many deaths so far in the anime, Season 2 is coming – might as well watch the first season and the prequel movie to get ready.

Stream Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Tokyo Ghoul (2014 – 2018)

If you’re looking for a dark horror anime , Tokyo Ghoul is a great choice. You mainly follow Ken, a young boy who was living a normal life until he was attacked by a Ghoul and turned into one, changing his life forever.

The series has so many heartbreaking moments that you’ll most likely be crying for hours – as well as gory scenes that will most likely make your eyes widen in horror, but what really makes the show so good are the characters that you follow. Ken himself is such a strong protagonist and provides a deep, tragic story.

Stream Tokyo Ghoul on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Chainsaw Man (2022 – Present)

Chainsaw Man is one of the latest new generation anime from MAPPA, and it’s one of the most intense anime you’ll ever watch . The first season mainly focuses on Denji, a homeless young man who is given a second chance at life when the Chainsaw Demon gives him her heart, and he is given the power to use chainsaws on his head and arms to take down demons.

I know, the premise is wacky, but let me tell you that Chainsaw Man was one of the best anime of 2022 , and honestly one of the best dark anime I’ve seen. This show pulls no punches. You will get attached to characters and something bad will happen to them that will make you want to punch your television, but that’s the sign of a good dark anime.

Stream Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Another (2012)

Based on the novel of the same name, Another is the anime to watch if you like murder mysteries. It follows a young boy who goes to a new middle school, and meets a peculiar girl there. But, soon after, they are thrown into a murder mystery where their classmates end up dying – often in terrifying ways.

I would say that Another reminds me more of a murder mystery than anything else, but when this show gets dark, it gets dark. The deaths were gruesome and make you want to solve the mystery that much quicker. You’ll get sucked in easily.

Stream Another on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

The Promised Neverland (2019 – 2021)

Do you want to have your heart broken by children? Then The Promised Neverland is the dark anime for you. This show follows three orphans who live a mainly normal life, until suddenly, they find out that the barn they are raised in is actually used to make children into demon food. So, obviously, they look for a way to escape – and end up going on a dark adventure.

This show, man. This show. It made me cry, it made me laugh, it made me literally sob into my pillow; painful sobs. The characters are so lovable and sweet and then everything just gets ripped out from underneath you – and yes, I would watch this all over again just for the pain.

Stream The Promised Neverland on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Hell’s Paradise (2023)

Last but not least, we have to talk about Hell’s Paradise. This new anime from 2023 mainly follows Gabimaru, a ninja who is captured and sent to an island with several other criminals to obtain the elixir of immortality. But, this island is full of supernatural creatures that will truly put our main character – and his allies – to the test.

Hell’s Paradise is one of the best anime of 2023 so far. I love Gabimaru as a main character , as well as the deuteragonist, Sagiri, and all the other characters that we have gotten so far in the show.

The first episode starts off strong, but the deaths and the fight sequences and everything else make this series a must-watch – the dark nature of the island they're on, contrasted with its utter beauty, makes this anime that much more interesting.

Stream Hell’s Paradise on Crunchyroll.

There are truly so many dark anime to watch, but these are some of my favorites; from older ones to some newer ones that have taken the world by storm. Trust me, you’ll love each and every one of them from the moment you start watching.