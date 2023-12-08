A Fun Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Theory Just Got Shot Down By Phil Lord And Chris Miller: ‘That One Is A Happy Accident’

Given the way that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended, with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) opening a portal to communicate with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), we assumed that a lot of the second film was pre-planned, as if the creative voices knew that a sequel was happening. That’s not really the case, however. Yes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ranks as one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made, but it wasn’t as calculated as you believe. Phil Lord and Chris Miller even told CinemaBlend, during an exclusive interview , that a key element of the ending of Into the Spider-Verse had to be retconned to fit better with what they delivered in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It turns out, a few things that we pick up aren’t intentional… which leads to Lord and Miller shooting down a popular fan theory.

If you have made it this far into the story, you probably know that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also ends on a cliffhanger . The Miles Morales that we have been following through two movies winds up on Earth 42, an alternate dimension where there is no Spider-Man, and Morales has become The Prowler. Given that reality, fans went back to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and noticed something very clever. In the scene where Miles meets Chris Pine’s Spider-Man for the first time, the color scheme in the background shifts for Miles… and reflects the colors of The Prowler.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Some thought this was a tease of the character’s fate in this world. But during a recent event for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the film’s Oscar chances , I asked Lord and Miller directly if that color shift was a Prowler hint, they burst that bubble, with Chris Miller explaining:

That one is a happy accident. I wish we could claim that that was intentional. There are a lot of things in there that are intentional. And a lot of little hidden gems that you can see on second viewing, or that you'll even pick up when watching the first film. But that one is a happy accident.

That’s wild. There are definitely times that eagle-eyed scoopers think that they have spotted a clue in a story, and it turns out to be nothing. There are entire TikTok accounts dedicated to such foolishness. But given the details that are put into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I really chose to believe the Prowler colors theory. Lord and Miller previously told the ReelBlend podcast that the bagel thrown at the character in Into the Spider-Verse INTENTIONALLY was a breakfast food with a hole in it because that person would go on to become The Spot. That’s insane. But the colors are not intentional.

Here are Lord and Miller talking Across the Spider-Verse with the ReelBlend podcast :