Star Trek Franchise Head Alex Kurtzman Gave Us An Update On His Contract And How He Feels About His Future

Since 2017, Alex Kurtzman has been overseeing the return of Star Trek television. He's guided the launches of Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, and Prodigy, as well as the upcoming series Starfleet Academy. That said, amid the merger of Paramount and Skydance, and the shake-ups across the company, fans have wondered whether that will be the case going forward.

After hearing the executive producer wasn't involved in upcoming Trek movies, and knowing his contract with Paramount is set to expire in 2026, it was fair to speculate whether this would mark the end of Alex Kurtzman's tenure as head of Star Trek. That said, I had a chance during the Starfleet Academy junket to directly ask him if there was anything he could share with us about remaining the franchise head beyond 2026, to which he said:

Nothing I can share publicly, but I have reason to feel the future is bright.

Alex Kurtzman didn't say anything specific about his contract, but based on that vague comment, I imagine we'll be seeing his EP credit on Star Trek shows with a Paramount+ subscription beyond 2026. He still has many more years to go before he can surpass Rick Berman, but it's looking like we'll be seeing how close he can get.

Alex Kurtzman was among the many creatives who helped bring the first Star Trek shows back to television screens after the end of Enterprise in 2005. Starfleet Academy is the latest of those offerings, and it highlights the iconic, but rarely seen school from which all Starfleet cadets come. The series is set in the 32nd century, far beyond the days of most familiar characters, though Robert Picardo's EMH is a part of the adventure as an instructor.

It gives the franchise more time in the 32nd century, which served as the backdrop from Star Trek: Discovery in Season 3 until the series' end. The serialization of the previous series didn't allow much focus on how The Burn had impacted the many species in the universe, many of whom were landlocked because warp travel was nearly impossible for a century.

Starfleet Academy feels like it will mirror modern issues that younger adults of today face, all housed on a streamer owned by a company that has made headlines for controversial decisions as of late. Readers may remember the accusation that CBS' cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was politically motivated, with some believing it was a goodwill gesture by Paramount to appease President Donald Trump and his administration.

In Starfleet Academy, Colbert has a prominent role as the voice of the Academy's Digital Dean of Students, frequently heard throughout each episode. Additionally, the Star Trek franchise is known for pushing progressive ideals, sometimes before the general public was willing to embrace them. Robert Picardo assured CinemaBlend he didn't expect the franchise to change much under the regime changes at Paramount Skydance, and if Alex Kurtzman remains in control of the television side of Trek, I tend to agree that will remain the case.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres on January 15th over on Paramount+. I'm thrilled to see new episodes so soon into 2026, and am hoping we get more announcements for new Trek projects before the year ends.