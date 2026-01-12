Star Trek's Robert Picardo Pens Strong Message About Franchise's History Ahead Of Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's debut on the 2026 TV schedule isn't far off, and with the franchise celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, there's a lot of conversation around it. Since the first trailer, I've seen a litany of reactions to each new look that surfaces, with the word "woke" frequently being used by those who are critical. Franchise vet Robert Picardo had something to say on the matter and penned a strong message ahead of the upcoming show's debut.

Picardo, who was previously on Star Trek: Voyager as the EMH/Doctor, will reprise his role in Starfleet Academy. Ahead of the series' two-episode premiere on Thursday, January 15 for those with a Paramount+ subscription, the actor posted on Twitter about the franchise in this landmark year, and a little bit about what some fans have said about its current state. He began,

@Startrek turns 60 this year and I am proud to have been part of it for more half of its lifetime. Many pontificate over what Star Trek is and should be and which new iterations of Star Trek the late Gene Roddenberry would "like" and which would make him 'turn over in his grave.'

The actor's comment feels like a nod to a past comment made by William Shatner at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. During that appearance, Shatner suggested creator Gene Roddenberry would "turn over in his grave" if he saw what modern Star Trek was like. While Shatner clarified to CinemaBlend in 2024 that he only meant Roddenberry didn't approve of sexual relations between crew members, those against the franchise's new direction have used it to reference inclusive casting and accused it of promoting "wokeness."

Robert Picardo wrote about the term "woke" specifically, and the way some push it on Star Trek as an insult. The reality, Picardo reminded readers, is that the goal of Trek has always been to be "woke":

Long before the term existed, Star Trek's heart was "woke" & even though that word has been hijacked & made a cudgel to insult, to ridicule & - at the toxic extremes of social media - to justify prejudice & racism, Star Trek's heart is strong & still beating for those listening.

He's right: Star Trek has a storied history of supporting progressive ideas and opinions, even when it wasn't popular to do so at the time. Of course, because of that, it's always had its share of critics with every series, with lots of debate about decisions the shows make.

It all goes back to the conversation of what Star Trek is meant to be, so who better to quote than Gene Roddenberry when asking that? Similar to William Shatner a few years back, Robert Picardo evoked the name of the creator with a quote:

People will still debate what Star Trek 'should' be but, if they do some research, they'll discover what the man who created it meant to convey:" I believe that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day it learns to value diversity in life and in ideas. -- G Roddenberry

As mentioned, Picardo made these comments ahead of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which will follow the first wave of cadets in the Academy after "The Burn," which prevented warp travel for over a century. The series will give viewers a broader view of the 32nd Century, which was the setting of Seasons 3 through 5 of Discovery.

It's also meant to serve as a mirror to a younger generation of adults in the world and the problems they face today. Ironically, the most staunch critics of Starfleet Academy may justify its existence, as the characters in the universe learn to embrace diversity and trust one another after decades of baggage. I wrote a lot more about my thoughts on Starfleet Academy, and I remain very excited about its future.

You can see Robert Picardo's return as the EMH when Star Trek: Starfleet Academy airs on Paramount+ on Thursdays. He's definitely one of my highlights of the new series, but in truth, the entire cast of this show is pretty great.