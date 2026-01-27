Will Another Star Trek Movie Ever Happen? Here’s The Latest From Chris Pine

If you’re a Star Trek fan who has a Paramount+ subscription, then you’ve been able keep up with the franchise’s TV offerings, starting with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017 (back when the platform was known as CBS All Access). Before that, though, Star Trek was chiefly kept in the public consciousness through the Kelvin timeline-set movies starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldaña and more. There have been numerous attempts to get another movie in this film series going, and Pine has sounded off with his thoughts about whether Star Trek 4 will actually happen.

This July will mark 10 years since Star Trek Beyond was released in theaters, and thus the last time we saw any of the crew members from this version of the USS Enterprise. However, since last year saw Paramount leadership changing due to the studio being acquired by Skydance, Variety asked Chris Pine at the Sundance Film Festival if he’s in the loop about what’s next in the Star Trek film front. He answered:

You probably know more than I do.

Chris Pine may be the face of the Kelvin Star Trek movies, but like the rest of us who aren’t Paramount studio executives, he’s in the dark about what’s next for the cinematic side of the Trek franchise. However, that’s not too surprising considering what Paramount reportedly has planned as of last November. Though the studio is looking to reinvigorate the Star Trek film series, it’s allegedly “moved on” from that happening with Star Trek 4. Meaning, there would be no reason to keep Pine and his cast-mates updated.

So unless news to the contrary is announced, it looks like we’ll have to put the final nail in this proverbial coffin and make peace with the Kelvin continuity consisting of just three movies. It’s the end of a saga that began when it was announced that Star Trek 4 would see Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk meeting his father, Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk, who died right after he was born. As for whether he has any advice for the new Paramount leadership on what to do with Star Trek, Pine said:

Advice? Have fun, good luck, live long and prosper.

In addition to the tumultuous journey Star Trek 4’s development took, Paramount announced in early 2024 that it was moving forward with an “origins” Trek movie, though it was never made clear if it was going to be set in the Prime or Kelvin timeline. It’s a moot point either way, as that project has also fallen by the wayside following the Paramount/Skydance merger. As for this new movie that’s now supposedly going to get the film series moving again, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are writing the script. It’s also said to be a “completely new take” on the Star Trek universe unconnected to any of the previous movies and TV shows.

Though Star Trek’s silver screen future remains shrouded in mystery, the TV side of the franchise is anything but that. Starfleet Academy’s first season is airing on Paramount+, and Strange New Worlds Season 4 is also expected to premiere sometime on the 2026 TV schedule.