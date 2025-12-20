A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Shared The Last Time The Cast Was On The Bridge, And I Have Two Big Questions

We've seen a lot of posts recently celebrating the end of filming on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. I've seen cast members sharing parting gifts and dancing on the Captain's chair, and many actors who are happy to celebrate a great run. Our latest update comes from a director of the Paramount+ series, who shared a photo from the last time the regular cast was on set.

Producing director Chris Fisher shared his own wrap photo recently of the SNW cast. Take a look at them all below, all smiles after finishing work on five seasons of their Star Trek series:

The picture isn't as captivating as some of the behind-the-scenes shots shared by Jess Bush, but this does feel like a cast photo that would appear in a future documentary on the series. That doc is likely years away, so until then, I have some big questions about this photo ahead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' final season.

Why Is Spock Rocking A Beard Again And Long Hair?

The first thing I noticed was that Spock is rocking the same beard he had when we first saw Ethan Peck play the character in Star Trek: Discovery. I also noticed that he has exceptionally long hair, which gives off the impression that he's been stranded somewhere for a long time. It'd sell the look more if he also had a painted volleyball like Tom Hanks in Cast Away, but jokes aside, I do wonder why Peck's Spock looks far less put-together than all the other actors in their costumes.

Where Are The Rest Of The TOS Characters?

This is, according to the photo, the last time the regular cast was together on the bridge of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. I would assume this is near the end of filming, so where is the rest of the bridge crew? Is this series going to end before we meet Sulu, Bones or Chekov?

Akiva Goldsman told CinemaBlend that in an ideal scenario, he wanted to end the series with James T. Kirk's first day on the job as Captain of the Enterprise. If this were Kirk's first day on the job, I would assume the TOS crew would be on the bridge. I also feel like the Kirk actor, Paul Wesley, would be in this photo. Am I to assume the series didn't get its ideal ending?

I wouldn't go that far, because there's a lot of stuff to consider. To start, Chris Fisher made the distinction that this was the "season regular" cast photo, so it's entirely possible that Sulu, Chekov, and Bones are a part of the adventure, but since it's not the final season, they're only supporting cast members.

Additionally, I doubt Fisher or anyone else wants to spoil who may be playing those characters, especially since the final season won't be available with a Paramount+ subscription for a couple of years. That said, I'm an impatient person who wants the answers to everything now, and I need to know if the complete TOS bridge crew will be in the finale!

I won't get an answer anytime soon, because fortunately, Season 4 is on the way to the 2026 TV schedule before we watch the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. We also have the premiere of Starfleet Academy happening before that, so the new year should be a good one for Trekkies!