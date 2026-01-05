Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Revealed An Iconic TOS Species In Season 1, But Is It A Student Or Something Else?

The 2026 TV schedule is underway, and that's good news for Star Trek fans. Starfleet Academy's premiere is imminent, and we're getting more looks at the show ahead of its debut for those with a Paramount+ subscription. On that note, a new video promoting the series is making rounds on social media, and fans already spotted an iconic species from the original series.

A new Instagram video featured the cast promoting the show by sharing their green and red flags for traits a character might have. Trekkies should check out the video below and see if they can identify the character before I reveal it:

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. It appears a Mugato is running around in Starfleet Academy in the 32nd century. TOS fans may remember the species from "A Private Little War" in which one bit Kirk, and he required medical attention. For those who don't remember, here's a picture of one, which was about to be vaporized with a phaser:

Seeing a Mugato giving a high five in Starfleet Academy is pretty surreal, especially considering they seemed to be a wild species during the TOS era. Of course, things can change in the 32nd century and, just as not all Klingons aren't warriors, who's to say a Mugato can't have a studious side?

It's a possibility, but I think that there's something else happening here. It's suspicious that, after a few replays, the Mugato basically looks like a guy in a costume. While Star Trek is known for its use of practical effects, costumes, and makeup, the fact that this looks so much like a costume makes me think that it actually is in the context of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The academy is a school, after all, and it has athletics and possibly even mascots. This Mugato may actually be a student in a suit as a sports team mascot or even part of a theater production. I would love to see the students stage a production of "A Private Little War," using Kirk's Captain's Log as a guide for bringing it to life.

Ever since the poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy dropped, I sensed this show would have a different vibe compared to past entries in the franchise. We've gotten a lot of other Trek shows in recent years, and many of them celebrated. Will this be the latest that has fans raving? I can't wait to find out (and hopefully, learn more about that Mugato)!

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres on Thursday, January 15th. It should be the start to an excellent year for the franchise, as we wait for updates on a new season of Strange New Worlds, as well as that movie that's on the way. In the meantime, why not brush up on the franchise's various species so you'll know what to look out for?