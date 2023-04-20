Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas Reveals One Thing That ‘Wasn’t On The Table’ For The Series Finale

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard finale "The Last Generation." Read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Picard put its most beloved characters in the line of fire, as The Next Generation crew infiltrated a Borg cube in an attempt to free Starfleet from its influence and rescue Jack Crusher. In the end, the day was saved, and Jean-Luc Picard, his crewmates, his son and most of the other characters we followed this season came out of it with a happy ending. It was a surprise for someone like me who assumed Picard would die, but Terry Matalas recently confirmed that was never on the table.

When it came to the idea of one of Star Trek's greatest characters laying down his life for the greater good of the galaxy, Terry Matalas revealed in our interview he never once considered killing off Patrick Stewart's character. See what Matalas had to say when I shared my surprise that Picard lived, as well as his explanation of why it wasn't an option:

It wasn't on the table for me. Picard already died in Season 1. Maybe if he had not, it would have been something to consider. But, it also was a story about a man who saved his son by connecting to him. And it would be like, yeah, he connects to his son, then dies. It wouldn't feel the greatest.

I can totally understand how it would be a big bummer for Jean-Luc to lay down his life for Jack just after they got to know each other. Sure, heartbreaker endings work for a lot of shows, but after a season that was as fun as Star Trek: Picard Season 3, that wouldn't have been a great way to end things.

Rather than gather Star Trek: The Next Generation crew at a funeral for their beloved Admiral, Terry Matalas went another route. He decided to evoke the famous poker scenes from the series, and explained why as he continued explaining why killing Picard wasn't an option:

I wanted to end with that poker game, and I wanted to end with a sense of joy of The Next Generation family reuniting together. So, no, that's, that's not my particular bag. I really wanted this to feel like a joyous reunion and that the future was bright for the last generation and the next.

Star Trek: Picard is at an end, but with The Next Generation crew and many others alive and well, one can't help but hope it's only the beginning. Clearly Terry Matalas has set the stage for many more stories to be told in the 25th century, assuming that is something that Paramount+ wants to pursue. Additionally, it seems like much of the cast (including Ed Speleers) is on board with appearing again, even the ones who have appeared time and time again, like Brent Spiner.

We'll just have to cross our fingers and see if the fabled spinoff Star Trek: Legacy does happen, especially with all upcoming Star Trek shows and movies planned for those with a Paramount+ subscription. With the new Starfleet Academy series on the way and a newly-announced Trek movie featuring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, it could be a while before Alex Kurtzman greenlights any new shows that weren't a part of the original plans.

Stream the entirety of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) right now. Also, be sure to hold onto that subscription because Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, June 15th, and will hopefully be as much of a delight as this final Picard season was.