Brent Spiner Responded To Star Trek: Picard Spinoff Speculation, And If He'd Return For One

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has received a good deal of acclaim from critics and viewers since its launch, and while the series is set to end, there are those saying we need more. Fans and even the cast of Picard are rallying around the idea of a spinoff that continues the adventures of Trek characters in the 25th century. Showrunner Terry Matalas even has thrown out Star Trek: Legacy as the potential name of this hypothetical series. With all the hype building around that movement, it only seemed natural to ask someone about it who has been with Picard all three seasons to gauge his willingness for more adventures, Brent Spiner.

Brent Spiner has appeared in all three seasons of Picard playing Data, members of the Soong family and a combination of the three, plus Lore and B-4, that sports an older body in Season 3. During a recent interview with the actor, I brought up the increase in calls for a Picard spinoff and asked him if he'd be willing to return if something like that was on the table. Spiner kicked things off with a pretty blunt truth we all need to acknowledge, but then gave his honest thoughts on the idea:

Well, it's not on the table. Therefore, I really don't have to think about it. If it was on the table, then certainly, I'd have to think about it. I have no idea what my feeling would be right now, but probably if everybody else wanted to do it. I'd love to hang out with this group of people forever. And I will out of makeup. If we all got into makeup and played these characters again, that'd be delightful.

Star Trek fans who might be holding out hope that there's a secret spinoff we don't know about need to read and re-read Brent Spiner's first statement. As of writing, there's no Picard spinoff that is currently in development or being discussed at this time, even if the show sets one up at the end. With First Contact Day around the corner, I'm sure there are some hoping to be surprised by that information, but it seems pretty clear that an actual spinoff is not a part of the upcoming Star Trek schedule at this time.

With that said, Brent Spiner seemed willing to add his name to the list of actors and actresses who want to see the Picard side of the Star Trek universe continue. It's definitely something I'd like to see as a fan, especially with this new iteration of Data we're seeing.

The series recently revealed that Data was reconstructed, but merged with the personalities of Lore, B-4, and Altan Soong. The possibility of seeing Spiner play all of these characters in the future is exciting, assuming there's a series for him to do it in.

Again, all we know at this time is that Star Trek: Picard is a three-season series, and there were no plans for a spinoff. With that said, Strange New Worlds came to be with the collective efforts of fans and creatives, so it's not out of the realm of possibility to believe it could happen at some point. Of course, fans will have to continue to push for it and use their Paramount+ subscriptions to watch the series.

Star Trek: Picard streams new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+ (opens in new tab). This season is quickly moving toward an end, but if we're lucky, we'll see a spinoff announced that will give the 25th century continued life in the future.