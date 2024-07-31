'Star Trek: Prodigy' Comic-Con 2024 Interviews | Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Kevin & Dan Hageman

“Star Trek: Prodigy” stars Kate Mulgrew and Brett Gray, along with showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman, sit down with CinemaBlend’s Mick Joest at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to discuss all things “Trek!” Kate Mulgrew expresses disdain for the show’s cancellation, Brett Gray volunteers to paint himself purple, the group praises the talents of Will Wheaton and much, much more during this hilarious conversation.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Kate Mulgrew Demands To Know Why ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Was Canceled

0:30 - ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Showrunner On The Crew’s Emotional Reaction To Season 2

1:00 - Kate Mulgrew Wants To Know If She Can Trust Us, And Can’t Keep A Secret

1:55 - Brett Gray Is Willing To Paint Himself Purple To Play Dal In Season 3

2:45 - Where Dal’s Future Is Headed, According To Actor Brett Gray

6:00 - How ‘Prodigy’ Was Inspired By Kirk And Spock’s Relationship

6:45 - Kate Mulgrew On When It’s Right To Bring Romance Into ‘Star Trek’

8:45 - How ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Can Affect Future ‘Trek’ Canon

9:30 - Kate Mulgrew On Why She Doesn’t Have An Indiana Accent

10:40 - The ‘Prodigy’ Cast And Crew React To The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket

11:30 - How Long Do Augments Live, And Will Dal Pop Up In Other ‘Star Trek’ Projects?

11:55 - What Are The Chances Of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Season 3?

12:50 - Will Wheaton’s Future In ‘Star Trek

14:00 - Kate Mulgrew On What It Would Take To See Captain Janeway In Live Action Again

15:30 - How ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Will Live On