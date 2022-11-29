Star Trek’s Cirroc Lofton Shares Thoughts On Lower Decks’ DS9 Tribute Episode, Including One Key Way It Makes Shaxs Shine And More
Star Trek fans got to return to Deep Space Nine earlier this year thanks to Lower Decks.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 aired to Paramount+ subscribers earlier this year, and among the highlights was the sixth episode, “Hear All, Trust Nothing,” a tribute to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Not only did Lower Decks characters visit the title space station, they met two of Deep Space Nine’s main characters, Armin Shimerman’s Quark and Nana Visitor’s Kira Nerys. Having recently had the opportunity to speak to Cirroc Lofton, another Deep Space Nine star, I asked for his thoughts on “Hear All, Trust Nothing,” and he didn’t hold back on sharing his them, including one key way this Lower Decks episode made Fred Tatasciore’s Shaxs shine.
Cirroc Lofton starred as Jake Sisko, son of Avery Brooks’ Benjamin Sisko, for the entirety of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s run, and these days he’s keeping his feet firmly planted in the franchise by co-hosting The 7th Rule with Ryan Husk. The podcast is wrapping up its run going through Deep Space Nine’s episodes and will soon dive into Star Trek: The Next Generation, with Denise Cosby, who starred as Tasha Yar, joining Lofton and Husk for all of her character’s appearances in Season 1. On the subject of “Hear All, Trust Nothing,” Lofton started off by praising Lower Decks for how it paid tribute to Deep Space Nine, saying:
This was the first time Star Trek fans had seen Quark and Kira Nerys on the small screen since Star Trek: Deep Space Nine concluded in 1999, and not only was Cirroc Lofton happy with how they were used in Lower Decks, he also praised the design of the space station. Fingers crossed he can obtain one of those cels of the iconic Trek location. Lofton then focused on Nerys’ dynamic with Shaxs, the Cerritos’ chief of security who was revealed in “Hear All, Trust Nothing” to have served alongside Nerys in the Bajoran Resistance. Lofton explained:
Kira Nerys and Shaxs are among the Star Trek franchise’s few leading Bajoran characters, so pairing them together in “Hear All, Trust Nothing” and have them try to one-up each other on who was more indebted to the other was a smart move from the Lower Decks writers. Finally, another standout aspect of the Deep Space Nine tribute episode was that various characters were seen wearing outfits similar to what Jake Sisko wore back in the day, and Cirroc Lofton got a kick out of that, saying:
Hey, just like art, fashion is subjective, but it’s good to see Jake Sisko’s unique style has been adopted by so many people by the time Star Trek: Lower Decks rolls around. More importantly, with Lower Decks having dipped into the Deep Space Nine waters, maybe this could pave the way for other cast members from that Star Trek show to reprise their roles (opens in new tab).
You can watch Lower Decks’ first three seasons, as well as Deep Space Nine and the other Trek shows, on Paramount+. Not only is Lower Decks Season 4 is expected to premiere in 2023, and there plenty of other upcoming Star Trek TV shows on the way.
