Stephen Sondheim’s One-Sentence Review Of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Is Emotional And Perfect
You done good.
The Broadway community, a close-knit family, continues to mourn the recent passing of one of its icons. Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died on November 26, in his home in Connecticut. He was 91. As if that wasn’t tragic enough, we know now that Sondheim was eagerly awaiting the opening of the new film West Side Story, derived from his brilliant musical and directed by the great Steven Spielberg. The legendary director recently sat down with CinemaBlend to share his process for West Side Story, and in that conversation, he shared Sondheim’s perfect review of the anticipated movie. It’s in the video above.
There are a handful of people whose reviews of West Side Story would truly matter to Steven Spielberg as he prepared to introduce his remake/reimagining of the classic musical to the world. And Stephen Sondheim would have to be one of them. So when Spielberg shared this story of the last communication he had with Sondheim, it hit even harder, emotionally, knowing how much the celebrated lyricist was looking forward to the premiere. As Spielberg remembered:
Now I’m even more heartbroken. Stephen Sondheim deserved to see West Side Story with the most endearing audience possible. CinemaBlend editor Corey Chichizola was in the crowd for the premiere in New York City and said there was an eruption of applause when Sondheim’s name appeared in the end credits. But Steven Spielberg didn’t just lose a colleague. He lost a movie-loving friend when Sondheim passed. As he told CinemaBlend:
Can you imagine trading four-page emails with Steven Spielberg, recommending old movies to each other back and forth? Film heaven. We hear West Side Story is film heaven, as well, and fans of the movie musical will be able to find out for themselves when it lands in theaters on December 10.
