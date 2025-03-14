‘My Heart Is Racing, My Body Is Shocked.’ A24’s Warfare Causes A Visceral Reaction In Audiences During Early Screenings

News
By published

Alex Garland's follow-up to Civil War sounds intense.

Image from the Warfare trailer.
(Image credit: A24)

Alex Garland thrilled audiences with his last project Civil War — one of the best movies of 2024 — and now he’s back with another tale of conflict. Warfare is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar in April with an ensemble cast including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Michael Gandolfini, Noah Centineo, Joseph Quinn and more. Early screenings of A24’s Warfare have taken place, and the first reactions hitting social media sound utterly terrifying.

Warfare is co-written and co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, who worked together on Civil War, and is based on Mendoza’s time as a Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. CinemaBlend’s own Jessica Rawden is one of the lucky ones to see the film before its release, and she writes on X (Twitter) that the experience was more stressful than some other movies in theaters right now:

Alex Garland's latest, Warfare, was an intense, on-the-edge-of-my-seat gut-punch I'm still thinking about a day later. More stressful than Novocaine - which has Jack Quaid literally getting an arrow through his leg in the trailer. I mean all of this positively. See it.

Perri Nemiroff agrees Warfare is overwhelming and romanticizes war less than any other movie of the genre that she’s seen. In the end, Nemiroff says on X that she was “left utterly shattered by the reality of modern warfare.” See the full post:

As well, Hunter Bolding of The Hashtag Show says he was “absolutely floored” by the way the upcoming A24 film plays out like a horror movie. Bolding says:

I’m absolutely floored by Warfare. Brutal, realistic, horrifying, and one of the most harrowing depictions of war on screen. It plays out like a horror film ratcheting up tension. There’s one scene that had me covering my ears. Amazing film. Best use of ‘Call On Me’ ever.

The Nerds of Color agree with the above assessments that Warfare does not glorify any aspects of war and is, in fact, “devastating on every level.” More from their post:

Many are describing Warfare as a visceral experience, including Zach Pope, who seemed to be experiencing physical effects from the movie long after the credits rolled. This one’s not for the faint of heart, the film critic says, writing:

Warfare is a shattering, relentless & utterly devastating look at Modern Warfare. My heart is racing, my body is shocked, & I’m still breathing heavy. This isn’t just another war movie… it’s an experience. Stripping any piece of spectacle & only delivering the rawness of war

Dana Abercromby of The Koalition notes the “jarring violence” and “traumatizing damage” depicted by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, writing:

Moviegoers like Ben Meter are saying Warfare sucks you in and makes you feel right there in the middle of the action. Several first reactions are praising the sound design. In Meter’s words:

Warfare is one of the most intense war movies I’ve ever seen. It felt like I was right there with these soldiers, with its impeccable sound design, and claustrophobic atmosphere. It’s a rather terrifying experience, and I was hooked from beginning to end.

Has Alex Garland created another year-best movie in Warfare? Will this come to be known as one of the best war movies ever made? Time will tell, but from these early reactions, it sounds like audiences are definitely in for a gutting experience when the film hits theaters on Friday, April 11.

