‘My Heart Is Racing, My Body Is Shocked.’ A24’s Warfare Causes A Visceral Reaction In Audiences During Early Screenings
Alex Garland's follow-up to Civil War sounds intense.
Alex Garland thrilled audiences with his last project Civil War — one of the best movies of 2024 — and now he’s back with another tale of conflict. Warfare is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar in April with an ensemble cast including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Michael Gandolfini, Noah Centineo, Joseph Quinn and more. Early screenings of A24’s Warfare have taken place, and the first reactions hitting social media sound utterly terrifying.
Warfare is co-written and co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, who worked together on Civil War, and is based on Mendoza’s time as a Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. CinemaBlend’s own Jessica Rawden is one of the lucky ones to see the film before its release, and she writes on X (Twitter) that the experience was more stressful than some other movies in theaters right now:
Perri Nemiroff agrees Warfare is overwhelming and romanticizes war less than any other movie of the genre that she’s seen. In the end, Nemiroff says on X that she was “left utterly shattered by the reality of modern warfare.” See the full post:
Totally overwhelmed by #WARFARE. Undeniably one of the most immersive and visceral war movies I’ve ever seen — and also one that romanticizes war the least. Gripping from the moment it opens, Warfare puts the viewer right smack in the middle of a mission gone wrong. You’re… pic.twitter.com/pegDWmoZOxMarch 14, 2025
As well, Hunter Bolding of The Hashtag Show says he was “absolutely floored” by the way the upcoming A24 film plays out like a horror movie. Bolding says:
The Nerds of Color agree with the above assessments that Warfare does not glorify any aspects of war and is, in fact, “devastating on every level.” More from their post:
#Warfare is raw, honest, & absolutely bone-chilling. The 1st act is uncomfortable at times. Don’t be dissuaded by the trailer, if you were. This does not glorify the war or gloss over the devastating impact it had on the Iraqi people. It’s truly devastating on every level. pic.twitter.com/dm1SopaD8nMarch 13, 2025
Many are describing Warfare as a visceral experience, including Zach Pope, who seemed to be experiencing physical effects from the movie long after the credits rolled. This one’s not for the faint of heart, the film critic says, writing:
Dana Abercromby of The Koalition notes the “jarring violence” and “traumatizing damage” depicted by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, writing:
#Warfare's an amazing showcase of the jarring violence, literal fight 4 survival & senseless traumatizing damage of war. Told in real time, #WarfareMovie is a visceral experience that overwhelms the senses. It captures the impact of every1 involved, making for a truly unique film pic.twitter.com/hklDpOkIttMarch 14, 2025
Moviegoers like Ben Meter are saying Warfare sucks you in and makes you feel right there in the middle of the action. Several first reactions are praising the sound design. In Meter’s words:
Has Alex Garland created another year-best movie in Warfare? Will this come to be known as one of the best war movies ever made? Time will tell, but from these early reactions, it sounds like audiences are definitely in for a gutting experience when the film hits theaters on Friday, April 11.
