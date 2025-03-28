Critics Have Seen Warfare, And They’ve Got Strong Feelings About The ‘Too Messy’ And ‘Too Real’ Depictions Of Combat
Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza are back with another harrowing war tale.
A year after Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza depicted a harrowing dystopian future in Civil War, the duo is back with an offering for the 2025 movie calendar, and this one’s based on real events. Warfare follows a team of Navy SEALS on a mission in 2006 during the Iraq War and is based on Mendoza’s own experiences, and those who caught early screenings had visceral reactions. Now that critics have had time to sit with Warfare for a bit, let’s see what they’re saying.
Alex Garland’s Warfare features an ensemble cast including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (as Ray Mendoza), Will Poulter, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton, who are executing a mission effectively in real time, which ratchets up the intensity. In CinemaBlend’s review of Warfare, Eric Eisenberg gives the movie 4 out of 5 stars, calling it an “awesome piece of work” for its “impeccable verisimilitude.” In his words:
David Rooney of THR says Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland have crafted a bold new landmark in screen depictions of combat that makes for can’t-look-away real-life drama. Warfare belongs alongside other nail-biting combat dramas like The Hurt Locker and Black Hawk Down, Rooney says:
While the above critic likens Warfare to some of the best war movies, Jacob Hall says in SlashFilm’s analysis that the filmmakers’ latest project is beyond compare. It is, by design, the least exciting war film ever made, depicting a job that is tedious until it is terrifying. Hall gives it an 8 out of 10, writing:
Eric Goldman of IGN also rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that the film is incredibly effective at putting you into the middle of combat, evoking feelings of dread and terror usually reserved for the darkest horror movies. Goldman continues:
Not every critic felt as connected to the action as the ones above. Owen Gleiberman of Variety argues that Warfare — while a skillfully made film — doesn’t portray the existential reality of war in a way that we haven’t seen before, and by stripping away the cinematic excitement in the name of authenticity, the audience remains detached. The critic continues:
Either way, Warfare sounds like quite the intense, edge-of-your-seat moviegoing experience. If you want to check out this upcoming A24 movie, Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s latest creation will be storming onto the big screen on Friday, April 11.
