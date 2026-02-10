Tenika Davis Lost Her Father While Filming Spartacus: House Of Ashur. How She Used Her Grief During One Incredibly Powerful Season 1 Moment
That's a lot to work through.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Warning! The following article contains major spoilers for the Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 finale. If you want to watch the series, please come back after watching “Hail Caesar,” or continue on at your own discretion.
For what it’s worth, Spartacus: House of Ashur is an incredibly violent show that’s about people overcoming adversity to make something of themselves, either in the gladiator pit or as part of the ancient Roman Republic. This proves true for Tenika Davis’ Achillia, a strong and inspirational gladiatrix who overcomes a great deal of loss, pain, and suffering. And that goes for off-camera as well, as she shared a story with me about filming, and channeling grief into one major Season 1 moment.
Before the show’s history-changing Season 1 finale landed on the 2026 TV schedule, I caught up with the series’ breakout star and asked her about the moment when she finally used her spear against the Scythian in one big, climactic fight. To get there, Davis told CinemaBlend it took her entire emotional self, as she was overcoming a major loss -- just like her character on the screen.
Like Davis herself, Achillia works through some serious past trauma leading up to a big fight against the gladiatrix who viciously killed her friend and lover in the previous episode.
Throughout the season, Achillia refuses to use a spear, as it was the instrument used when she accidentally killed a young royal girl she swore to protect before being exiled from her home. Not only does she push through the pain and anguish of her past in this triumphant moment, but she also carries out one of the most violent kills this season. The whole thing is brutal and emotionally-compelling, must-watch TV.
When I asked about the final moments of the big battle we saw play out onscreen, specifically where she uses a shield to decapitate her opponent, Davis made it sound like a cathartic experience for both her character and herself.
Though shockingly gruesome, even for a franchise with a history of brutal deaths, Achilla killing the Scythian while Rome’s elite watched in shock and horror perfectly closed this chapter in the character’s story. Now we just have to see where she goes from here.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Spartacus: House of Ashur has yet to receive an official Season 2 renewal from Starz, but I'm very hopeful about what's next for the cast and creative team. We'll keep you posted as soon as a decision comes down the pipeline. And if you somehow haven't seen the finale yet, get on that.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.