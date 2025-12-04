Spartacus: House Of Ashur’s Cast And Creator Don't Hold Back On The Starz Show’s Violence And Gore: 'Cover Your Eyes’
Spartacus is back and as violent as ever!
There’s been no shortage of intense moments on the small screen this year, but things are going to get a whole lot more violent when the hotly anticipated Spartacus: House of Ashur drops on the 2025 TV schedule. The new spinoff offering a what-if scenario about the titular character returning from the dead has something fans of the notoriously violent franchise series have come to love and expect.
Ahead of Spartacus: House of Ashur’s debut on Starz, I caught up with series creator Steven S. DeKnight to chat about the new series and what fans can expect from the spinoff of a show that once beat Game of Thrones’ body count. Setting the stage for what’s to come, the former Daredevil showrunner talked about capturing the visceral nature of ancient Rome:
Anyone who’s watched the original Spartacus series and its various offshoots knows all too well that its characters are often killed off in really gruesome ways. Without giving too much away (I’ve watched the first five episodes), there are a few scenes in House of Ashur that made me yell so loud my wife could hear me, not from the next room but a whole other floor.
While the violence is over the top and not an episode goes by where someone isn't killed in the most sensational way possible, series star Nick E. Tarabay explained in our interview that it doesn’t compare to the brutality of ancient Rome:
Tarabay, whose character was decapitated on Mount Vesuvius back on Spartacus: Vengeance years ago, isn’t alone in thinking that the new show captures the violence and brutality of the ancient world and how that drives the story.
What Other Members Of The Spartacus: House Of Ashur Cast Have To Say About The Violence
India Shaw-Smith, who takes on the role of Viridia, the daughter of powerful politicians in the upper echelon of Roman life, explained to me that violence was just a part of everyday life back then:
One of those characters vying for power in Spartacus: House of Ashur is Cossutia, Viridia’s cutthroat mother, played by Claudia Black. When I asked the Farscape alum about the show’s violence, she echoed her co-stars in talking about how prevalent it was in ancient times:
Black also touched on the boldness and bawdiness of the series and how it made her feel something while bringing Cossutia’s character to life. She closed by describing the season as a “wild ride.”
If you want to see what these “wild ride” comments are about, make sure to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur when the first two episodes premiere Friday on Starz. New episodes drop each week after that.
