After Outlander Lasted Longer Than Expected, The EP Tells Us What ‘Luckily’ Still Worked In Season 8

Outlander has officially returned to television for the eighth and final season, with Starz making good on the promise to bring the drama back early in the 2026 TV schedule. The show has just ten episodes to not only pick up where Season 8 left off with the extended Fraser family, but wrap up a story that hasn't yet been completed in the source material. While that might sound like a tall order for the saga of Claire and Jamie, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts shared what was actually a lucky break after the drama lasted longer than expected.

Season 7 ended back in early 2025 with Claire and Jamie making a shocking discovery about Faith in the middle of the American Revolution while Brianna and Roger reunited in the 18th century along with their kids. The final season premieres nearly 14 months after that Season 7 finale, with a span of episodes that will tie off loose ends, bring back Fergus and Marsali, and – if we're lucky – deliver some answers about that spectral vision of Jamie from way back in the series premiere. Yet, for a time, an eighth season wasn't expected to happen at all.

I spoke with the executive producer not too long after the intense final Season 8 trailer released, and Matthew B. Roberts addressed how daunting it was to write the series finale:

Well, I had the idea of it for a while, because, remember, we thought Season 7 was going to be our last season, so in Season 6, I definitely started thinking about how we're going to wrap this up. And luckily, the idea fit into Season 8, because we've tried to follow the books in Season 8 as well, and which is nice to have that source material and that foundation going up to the end.

Getting an eighth season after Season 7 had seemed likely to be the last was great news for fans who wouldn't have been ready to say goodbye to the Frasers, but could have been complicated for the writers when it came to their plans for the end. Fortunately, Roberts didn't have to start all over, with his idea still working out for one more season. In fact, he was able to write multiple endings, with not even the cast aware of which was the real conclusion.

That said, the show will be ending Claire and Jamie's stories on the screen before author Diana Gabaldon publishes the last book in her Outlander novel series, so there's not a completed volume to draw on as source material. Matthew B. Roberts went on to acknowledge the "daunting" task:

You know, I'm not going to say it's not daunting. I'm not going to say there wasn't any pressure. You have an entire fandom that wants it to be perfect, and it's not going to be, because we can't please every single person. But I think that the season itself fits into the entire show well.

The Outlander fandom is certainly a passionate one, and I'm sure that some fans will be more satisfied than others when the series finale releases in ten weeks. The show has always been about Claire and Jamie, however, and even any nervous fans can take heart that the executive producer kept them at the heart of the drama for their final round of adventures. Roberts elaborated:

It tells the story of Jamie and Claire and the family, and that's what we tried to do, rather than make a one-off season and do something totally off-book, literally off book. We didn't. We tried to stay with the canon, and stick to it.

While Diana Gabaldon's novel saga is still unfinished at the time of writing, she wrote the penultimate episode of the series and, according to Matthew B. Roberts, she has "been aware of what we were going to do from Day 1." Whether you're a book reader or not, nobody can say for sure how exactly the story is going to end at this point, so you won't want to miss an episode. Hopefully this means that everybody can remain as unspoiled as possible!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tune in to Starz on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Outlander's eighth and final season, starting with the Season 8 premiere on March 6. You also have the option of streaming episodes on Fridays on the Starz app and all Starz and on-demand streaming platforms in the U.S. You can revisit earlier seasons on the app, or via a Netflix subscription.