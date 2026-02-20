Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's George Hawkins Admitted Darem's Episode Made One 'Brutal' Change

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS from the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode "Ko'Zeine." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is slowly rolling through episodes centered around its ensemble cast, and after seeing SAM pay homage to Sisko and Jay-Den wrestle with anxiety, it was Darem's time to get the spotlight. The Khionian was kidnapped from the Academy, leading Jay-Den to give chase, only to learn he's the best man in his classmate's wedding.

In the end, viewers learned a lot about Darem and his obligations back home, and saw him freed from the pressure of needing to appease his parents after he turned down an arranged royal marriage to return to Starfleet Academy. I thought it was curious, though, that we never actually saw some big reunion with his parents, given how much they've been mentioned in Season 1. George Hawkins spoke to CinemaBlend about the episode and confirmed there were cut scenes featuring his parents in the original script:

There were scenes where we were introduced to his mum, especially, and I loved that. In my preparation. I wanted to know who does the pressure come from in the family, and I was swaying towards mum anyway.

Hawkins confirmed to CinemaBlend that the cut scenes showed his mother being the one putting pressure on Darem, which wasn't evident in the final version of the episode. His parents were only seen in the background, not even truly acknowledging him after he called off the wedding to his betrothed Kaira.

The actor made it clear that he loved the way the episode was released and the decision for Darem's parents to effectively turn their back on their son over what happened after the wedding. After hearing his reasoning, I agree with the take that it strengthens the episode:

I think it just makes it more brutal. The fact that we don't actually talk to the parents, the fact that they're in the distance, and we don't build a relationship with them. That sort of indifference is to me so much more painful than someone's like hatred, because hatred is still energy towards someone, but someone stepping back and being, alien and, and, isolating and being indifferent from you is to me more painful.

Some of Star Trek's best characters grew up with terrible parents, so if Darem has to continue his Starfleet career whilst being shunned by his mother and father, he's in good company. Many Starfleet personnel in the past have had issues with family, from like Jean-Luc Picard to Tom Paris.

I can't wait to see how it shapes Darem's story going forward, and this was another great example of how Star Trek: Starfleet Academy worked the old style of storytelling from the TNG-era in a new light. I also agree with the series once again showing its "deeply sincere" nature by showing that Darem wasn't relieved once he abdicated the Khionian throne and was allowed to return to the Academy.

We don't do after-school specials on the 2026 TV schedule, so it tracks that Darem wasn't going to act like it was all good; he just hit the self-destruct button on his future. He went from having a life plan set out for him to suddenly having no idea what comes next once he's out of the Academy. That's terrifying, and I could see that fear and uncertainty on his face even if it was what he wanted.

If I'm being honest, that's a positive we wouldn't have seen in the TNG-era, which probably would've tried to put a more upbeat bow on the story's resolution. I remember a story editor once likening the show to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and I feel it in this episode the most.

Hopefully we get to see that deleted scene perhaps added to the eventual Blu-ray of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1. For now, I'm still enjoying these episodes as they roll out, and can't wait to see where the rest of this season heads.