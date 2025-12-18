Clarisse's Big, 'Triumphant' Moment Surprised Me In Percy Jackson Episode 3, And I Had To Ask Dior Goodjohn About It
She's more than she seems.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is on the 2025 TV schedule for Season 2, and even though we’re early in the season, there’s a lot of exciting developments for the characters already taking place. In the latest episode, “We Board The Princess Andromeda” Dior Goodjohn’s character of Clarisse has a memorable moment, and CinemaBlend talked with the actress about it. SPOILERS AHEAD for Season 2, Episode 3, so be warned if you haven't yet watched via Disney+ subscription!
Dior Goodjohn Talks About Clarisse’s Big Episode 3 Speech
Clarisse has been billed as the Camp Half Blood bully and mean girl, but there’s a shift that’s happening in this season. In episode 3, we get to see things from her perspective as her dad, Ares, gives her an ironclad warship and an undead army to help her on her quest. We see how Clarisse initially struggles with captaining the ship, and how she gains the confidence to get them on her side. Here’s how Dior Goodjohn recalled filming the scene:
It’s been a while since I read the Percy Jackson books, but I’m definitely catching on to some added depth for Clarisse La Rue in Season 2. This is definitely the most memorable scene she’s had to far (in my opinion) and the actress shared how the experience was for her, calling it “energetically charged” and emotional.
How Clarisse’s Arc Is Different Than Season 1
During our interview with Dior Goodjohn, the 19-year-old also talked to us about Clarisse having a bigger role to play this time around. In her words:
Even mean girls deserve to be developed into fully fledged characters, and I love to see that the Percy Jackson series is doing so with Clarisse. There’s a lot of shifts already in Season 2, between the core trio being switched up as Grover is captured by Polyphemus.
Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $12.99 A Month
This is a small but mighty bundle. For $12.99 a month, you can watch be up to date on Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Season 2 airs weekly on Wednesdays.
I know I’m loving seeing Percy and Tyson sharing scenes together (like that awesome chariot sequence). Here’s what Goodjohn also said about returning to her role for Season 2:
I know that Clarisse has been an unexpected highlight for me in Season 2, and I cannot wait to see how this adaptation of Sea of Monsters continues to progress. You can watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ or with a Hulu subscription. New episodes drop every Wednesday until the finale caps off the season on January 21.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.