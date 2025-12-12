Andor Creator Responds To Fan Theory About The Series Finale’s Bittersweet Bix Scene

Bittersweet is the best way to describe the Andor series finale for two reasons in particular. First, Diego Luna’s title character leaves Yavin IV with K-2SO to meet with an informant on Kafrene, putting him on the path that will end with him dying during Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Second, we spend out last moments back on the planet Mina-Rau with Adria Arjona’s Bix Calleen, the former love of Cassian Andor’s life, as she’s holding a baby, implied to be her and Cassian’s son. There’s a fan theory that’s made the rounds about that specific Bix moment, and Andor creator Tony Gilroy has shared his thoughts about it.

As the 2025 TV schedule winds down, Total Film interviewed Gilroy, who also co-wrote the Rogue One script, about his work on Andor’s second and final season. That included asking him about the theory that in the final shot of Season 2, Bix somehow knows that Cassian has died on Scarif. Here’s what the showrunner had to say about this idea:

You have to be careful about this, because you don't want to rob somebody else's experience. It wasn't my intention. I don't know how information would travel. I would imagine, at some point, she would find out what had happened.

Bix left Cassian at the end of the episode “Welcome to the Rebellion,” which took place one year before the final trio of Season 2 episodes. She felt that it was more important for Cassian to continue fighting for the Rebellion rather than depart for a new life with her, and told him in a hologram message that after the Empire was toppled, she would find him again. Sadly, that never happened, and while Tony Gilroy acknowledged that eventually Bix would likely learn about Cassian’s death, he wasn’t intending to make it look like she sensed in that moment that he died on Scarif.

I’m not surprised by this considering how little Andor touched on the Force; the only notable exception that I can think of is when that healer who treated Cassian in “Messenger” sensed something inside of him that foreshadowed his greater destiny. That said, Gilroy didn’t discount the possibility that Bix might have had intuition that something happened, unless she just made to stand in that particular spot on Mina-Rau every day. As he put it:

I don't know how she would intuit that he had passed away. Maybe she's feeling something. Maybe that's a ritual, that she goes out there every night and says something to him. I'm not sure, but it wasn't my intention that she knew.

Given that Cassian Andor was one of the key operatives who helped steal the Death Star plans from Scarif, paving the way for Luke Skywalker to destroy the space station in A New Hope, he’s considered a hero of the Rebellion. Since Tony Gilroy didn’t mean for Bix Calleen to suddenly know he was dead, it’s only a matter of time before the news reaches her. Honestly, I’m ok that we never got this scene on Andor. It’d be heartbreaking to see Bix learn that she’ll never reunite with man she loved, and that their baby will never know its father.

Andor may be over, but there are plenty of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to be excited about. Next up is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which opens May 22 on the 2026 movies schedule, and Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime next year, too. It was also recently announced that the original theatrical version of A New Hope will screen in theaters February 2027.