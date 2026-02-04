‘I Couldn’t Control Myself’: Lisa Rinna Gets Real On RHOBH Drama That Led To Her Exit From The Show
Rinna got real about how drama escalates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.
Lisa Rinna is an accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and reality TV icon who has been in some of the best reality TV shows ever. Following her iconic run as part of The Traitors Season 4 cast, she's reflecting on her tenure starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). And she's admitting that things got cray during her final appearance back in Season 12. Let's break it all down.
Upon being voted out of The Traitors, Lisa Rinna cried as she spoke about her departure from RHOBH. She was the subject of a ton of fan backlash during her final two seasons, even getting booed while appearing at Bravocon. While appearing on SiriusXM's The Julia Cunningham Show, Rinna shared that she knew her time on Beverly Hills was coming to an end. In her words:
How refreshingly honest. Rather than standing with her past actions, Lisa Rinna admitted that she was "acting out" during her final appearances on RHOBH. This seemingly shows how much she's looked inward in the years since she departed that fan favorite reality TV series.
Rinna has compared filming The Traitors and Beverly Hills before, and it certainly seems like she's had a great time returning to reality TV. And rather than arguing with fellow Housewives and creating drama IRL, she was able to play a game and make some truly great TV in the process.
Later in her same interview, Lisa Rinna revealed that she nearly quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the mist of the Season 12 reunion. As she put it:
In the end, she finished filming and then officially resigned from the show after a whopping eight seasons. It's an impressive run for any TV gig, and Lisa Rinna is responsible for some of RHOBH's most iconic and memed scenes of all time. I mean, who could forget her smashing a wine glass during an argument with Kim Richards on the Amsterdam trip?
Fans can re-watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Traitors on Peacock. The latter airs new episodes Thursdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. While Rinna was voted off, I have to assume that sparks will fly at the reunion for Season 4.
