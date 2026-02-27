Why It Was 'Important' To Have (Spoiler’s) Death As Part Of Benedict And Sophie’s Bridgerton Season

Major, and I mean MAJOR, spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

If you are familiar with the Bridgerton novels, you’ve likely been living with a pit in your stomach since John Stirling was introduced in the book-to-screen adaptation , because you knew he’d have a short and tragic story. If you are unfamiliar with Julia Quinn’s books, you were likely in a state of shock when Francesca’s husband unexpectedly died in the middle of Season 4. Now, the showrunner has opened up to CinemaBlend about why they decided to put this tragically vital piece of Fran’s story in Benedict and Sophie’s season.

While John’s death is a major part of Francesca’s book, it was prominently featured in Benedict’s season of the show that’s been airing on Netflix’s 2026 schedule . Since Season 3, the series has been slowly giving us pieces of Francesca’s story, despite her not being the primary focus. So, when John died, I asked showrunner Jess Brownell about the impact this loss had on the show as a whole. She said:

I really like what you said about it impacting the season. I agree. I think it's really important for Benedict and Sophie's love story and for them getting over the hump of the class divide. Anyone who's been through serious grief knows that it's not something that starts and stops. You know? You don't take a magic pill, and then you feel better, and you move on. So I think Francesca is definitely going to continue to deal with the grief as time goes on.

*Book spoilers ahead *Now, this moment is vital setup for Francesca’s season, which will include an LGBTQ+ storyline between the Bridgerton sister and Michaela, John’s cousin. *End of book spoilers* However, it also had an important purpose in Season 4.

As Brownell noted, for most of the episodes, Benedict and Sophie couldn’t fathom how they could be together because of their classes. However, losing someone so important to you really puts life in perspective. Speaking to that point and how John’s death changed Benedict, Sophie and Violet’s perspectives, the showrunner told me:

For me, the reason why we put John's death in this season has everything to do with Benedict and Sophie. The obstacle between them is so large, and for the time period in so many ways, so insurmountable, it felt like it took something that shocking to shift Benedict and Violet's perspectives. You know, when you lose someone close to you or close to someone you love, it reminds you that life is short and that love is the most important thing at the end of the day, and that obstacles like class really, ultimately, don't matter.

It’s true, and we see it in the show. I’m particularly thinking about the moment where Benedict is helping Francesca deal with everything after John’s death, and he ends up yelling at an official over what society expects from them in the wake of a tragic loss. It’s obvious that he’s bothered by the way people are treating his sister, and it’s compounded by the fact that society's rules and expectations are being forced on her, which is also what’s keeping him from being with Sophie.

So, ultimately, yes, John’s death does impact Benedict and Sophie’s story in a huge way, and it was important to put it in Season 4. It helped them see what was important, it put matters of love and life into perspective, and it served as valuable exposition for Francesca’s eventual season.

