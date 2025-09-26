How To Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur Online And Stream The Gladiatorial Epic From Anywhere

How To Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur Online

Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur: Synopsis

With multiverses all the rage, Starz’ Spartacus franchise is getting in on the action with their Spartacus: House of Ashur – their own alternate timeline, anchored by the question: “What if Ashur hadn’t perished on Mount Versuvius?” It's an intriguing question, and one that’s sure to have a gripping answer, so read on as we explain how to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur online from anywhere.

When we last saw Nick E. Tarabay’s villainous gladiator, he was short a head after being decapitated by Naevia atop the legendary volcano. However, the new installment in the notoriously bloody gladiator saga imagines an alternate future for the character in which he lived, rewarded by the Romans in the form of the gladiator school in which his own blood once soaked into the sands.

Having clawed his way to power, Ashur has gone from slave to nobleman, presiding over the ludus he was once a captive of. But while he’s no stranger to the world of the gladiators, the cutthroat game of Roman politics is a different story all together as he finds himself grappling with a system entrenched with tradition and rich with betrayal.

Realising his power lies in the arena, Ashur unleashes Achilla (Tenika Davis), a powerful female gladiator, and together they aim to shock, disrupt and offend the elite with every bloody victory.

Spartacus is never less than a gory and gripping spectacle, with the secret conversations in the halls of power as thrilling as the blood-drenched action in the arena, and House of Ashur could rank among the best instalments yet as this fan-favourite returns. Read on for all you need to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur online in the US

(Image credit: STARZ)

Spartacus: House of Ashur will go out on Starz in the US, starting with a double bill on Friday, December 5, followed by episodes landing weekly.

It'll air on the linear channel and be available on the platform's streaming service, but we'd recommend making use of one of the deals above, getting you 91% off your first 3 months.

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Spartacus: House of Ashur from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch Spartacus: House of Ashur online just as you would at home.

While services like Starz block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their usual Starz stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur online in Canada

(Image credit: STARZ)

Spartacus: House of Ashur will also stream on Starz in Canada in Canada, with new episodes available to stream every Friday, starting with a two-parter on December 5.

The Starz streaming service can be added to various subscriptions including Crave and Prime Video. Whichever you chose, it'll cost CA$5.99 on top of your existing subscription.

NB: If you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Starz account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussies can catch new episodes of Spartacus: House of Ashur every Friday on Stan starting December 5.

Stan packages start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for 4K streaming.

Aussie away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Watch Spartacus: House of Ashur online in the UK

(Image credit: MGM+)

Spartacus: House of Ashur will stream on MGM+ in the UK with weekly episodes kicking off Saturday, December 6.

Brits can subscribe to MGM Plus via Prime Video, with the service costing £4.49 per month on top of your Prime subscription. It does, however, offer a 7-day FREE trial.

American abroad? Use a VPNto access your free stream via Starz.

Spartacus: House of Ashur trailer

House of Ashur premieres on Friday, December 5 in the US, Canada and Australia, with episodes landing the following day in the UK. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Monday, December 5

Episode 2: Monday, December 5

Episode 3: Monday, December 12

Episode 4: Monday, December 19

Episode 5: Monday, December 26

Episode 6: Monday, January 2

Episode 7: Monday, January 9

Episode 8: Monday, January 16

Episode 9: Monday, January 23

Episode 10: Monday, January 30

Spartacus: House of Ashur cast