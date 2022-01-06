'The 355' Interviews With Sebastian Stan, Jessica Chastain And Diane Kruger
By Jeff McCobb , Sean O'Connell published
“The 355” stars Sebastian Stan, Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger discuss their action movie influences, fighting in a dress, their admiration for stunt performers and much, much more in this interview with CinemaBlend’s managing director, Sean O’Connell.
Video Chapters
0:00 - Intro./Sebastian Stan admires posters for his own movies.
0:23 - Jessica Chastain on the female action star(s) that inspired her.
1:26 - Diane Kruger on the female action star(s) that inspired her.
1:56 - Sebastian Stan on his experience in action films.
2:41 - Jessica Chastain on how her character from “Zero Dark Thirty” inspired “The 355.”
3:35 - How Ralph Lauren designed Jessica Chastain’s battle-ready clothing in “The 355.”
4:15 - Sebastian Stan on doing his own stunts, and whether or not the Oscars should have a stunt category.
6:00 - What made Diane Kruger want to step out of her element for an action film.
7:00 - Jessica Chastain on how the actors bonded on set.
7:40 - Who Jessica Chastain would recruit for “The 355’s” sequel.
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he enjoys feeding his addiction to buying furniture on Amazon.
