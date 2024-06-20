The Acolyte’s Cinematographer Reveals The Pivotal Episode 4 Scene That Came Together ‘As A Gift’ Despite Months Of Pre-Planning
You just have to be ready for the magic.
The current Disney+ series The Acolyte is bringing to life a corner of the Star Wars galaxy never before seen in live action. The era of the High Republic takes place years before George Lucas envisioned what eventually became known as the Prequel Trilogy. And during this time, the Jedi reign supreme. We have seen, over the course of The Acolyte’s first four episodes, ways that the overwhelming power of the Jedi brought peace to the known galaxy. And in the controversial third episode of The Acolyte, we started to understand why some factions – namely, witches who use the Force to create life out of whole cloth – rebel against the will of the Jedi… leading to bigger problems.
So far, the focus of The Acolyte has been on a vengeance mission conducted by Mae (Amandla Stenberg) as she targets the four Jedi that she believed murdered her mother, Mother Aniseya (Jodi Turner-Smith). Episode 4 of The Acolyte not only brought Mae closer along in that mission, it finally brought the Jedi face to face with what we believe to be the main threat in the series – though I do think this character is a red herring distracting us from an even larger danger.
Ignite The Jedi Lightsabers
The Jedi spend most of The Acolyte Episode 4 trying to figure out who has trained Mae. I’m genuinely curious about Manny Jacinto’s character, the snuggler Qimir, as his history with the villain fans are calling Darth “Teeth” is spelled out a bit in this episode. And Qimir is definitely egging Mae along on her mission, almost forcing her to continue as she begins to doubt herself, and his allegiance to her sister, Osha (also Stenberg). But he’s tied up when Kelnacca dies, deepening the mystery.
As the episode concludes, the Jedi face off against Darth “Teeth” for the first time, leading to an INCREDIBLE shot of all the Jedi wielding their lightsabers at the same time. It’s instantly an iconic addition to the legacy of memorable Star Wars shots. So during a recent interview with The Acolyte cinematographer Chris Teague, he explained how the creation of the moment was basically a happy accident. Said Teague:
The episode, as you know, ends on a cliffhanger, and the first time I witnessed it, I legitimately screamed. That’s how I knew that The Acolyte had hooked me, and that the story buried its claws deep into my psyche. The Acolyte did a solid job building up to the reveal of this fascinating villain. Now I’m dying to learn more.
The Other Time We Saw This Character
Because of the reveal of the main Acolyte villain, I scoured back through the precious few mentions we got of them in the series so far. And it brought me to the moment at the very end of The Acolyte Episode 1, where we not only see but hear this character for the first time.
Knowing that Chris Teague helped to shoot this scene as well, I asked him about capturing it, and he explained:
There’s no denying that The Acolyte has a distinct look thanks to the fact that the directors are choosing to shoot on sets and locations whenever possible. If your show is set in a faraway galaxy, and you are taking audiences to distant planets, then you should think outside the box and push the visual envelope to deliver things Star Wars fans have never seen. Mind you, some fans might push back against the new. But the bulk of us will appreciate, and invest in, challenging storytelling that explores uncharted territory in the Star Wars universe.
The Acolyte will run for eight total episodes, and conclude on July 16.
