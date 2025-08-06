‘After The Bieber Roast, Martha Stewart Sent Sheets.’ Tom Brady Wasn’t So Enamored With His.

It’s been over a year since The Roast of Tom Brady took place, but people still can’t seem to stop talking about it, especially individuals tied to the comedy world. The Netflix special was a brutal takedown of Brady and his former New England Patriot teammates, and it was heavily streamed. Comedians like Kevin Hart and Nikki Glazer didn’t hold back, going after everything including Brady's football record and his personal life. Now, comedian Jeff Ross is reflecting on the roast, and Tom Brady’s since-revealed regrets over participating.

During an interview with Page Six, Jeff Ross talked about some of his past experiences with the infamous roasts, which he's been a part of off and on since the '90s. The comedian has become synonymous with this kind of insult comedy and has hosted roasts for stars like Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, James Franco and even Donald Trump before his political career. While reflecting on the Brady roast, Ross explained what his main intention is whenever he decides to skewer celebrities:

I want everyone to love the roast. To leave there feeling like it was the greatest night of their life. After the Bieber roast, Martha Stewart [who famously cracked jokes at Bieber’s event] sent everybody sheets. So that’s my goal. Anything short of that is, ‘eh, OK.’

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aside from the Brady Roast, the Justin Bieber Roast is probably one of the most famous. Martha Stewart met Snoop Dogg, who she went on to have a professional partnership with, and stars like Kevin Hart and Pete Davidson made their own mark on the comedy scene with their jokes aimed at the then 21-year-old singer. The camaraderie in the room was palpable despite the jabs at everyone on the dais.

More on Netflix (Image credit: Netflix) 2025 Netflix Movie And TV Show Release Dates

The energy at the Brady roast was distinctly different. At that time, the former NFL player arguably seemed somewhat surprised at how the comedians went after him, and his family life so hard.

Following the roast, there were many reports about the event having lingering effects on the Brady family. It was also alleged that the seven-time Super Bowl winner's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was concerned about how some of the content and jokes may have affected the kids they share. Despite those reports coming out in the aftermath of Brady’s roast, Ross asserted that he always has good intentions with the roasts. The "Roastmaster General" also took another jab at Brady’s subsequent attitude towards the live event:

I didn’t realize you could lose half your sense of humor in a divorce. That’s what I would say.

While he may be giving the celebrated quarterback a hard time, Ross has been complimentary of Brady for being a good sport. Ross even praised Brady for even agreeing to participate in a live roast, which hadn’t been done before.

Despite the guest of honor's feelings, it's hard to deny that the Brady roast was quite memorable. CinemaBlend was even present at the event and was able to chronicle the crowd's reactions to the wildest jokes. On a side note, it seems the harshness of the roast hasn’t turned off fellow athlete Shaquille O'Neal from the idea of a roast. Shaq said he'd be down to be the next roast victim, as long as Nikki Glazer is there to do what she does best, of course.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Tom Brady, he's since made it clear that he wouldn't take part in another roast. Those who'd like to see the one Brady had, though, can use a Netflix subscription to stream it in its entirety.