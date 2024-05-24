Star Wars’ The Acolyte Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The New TV Series

There are are long-running franchises and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away, which has been expanding thanks to both theatrical movies and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next of these upcoming Star Wars projects is The Acolyte, which will offer a new look at the Jedi Order. Select audiences have seen the first hand full of episodes, and they're raving about the forthcoming series.

What we know about The Acolyte is fairly limited, but that'll change once it finally becomes available for fans. The trailer for The Acolyte teased epic lightsaber action, and it sounds like that is a real highlight for the show as a whole. CinemaBlend's own Sean O'Connell got to see the first handful of episodes, tweeting out his excitement for the galaxy's latest small screen adventure. His response reads:

Really digging #TheAcolyte through four episodes. Fresh storytelling in an unexplored era of STAR WARS. But it’s all about character, and Amandla Stenberg continues to impress as a former Padawan pulled into a murder mystery. GREAT fight choreography, cool new worlds. Big win! pic.twitter.com/DHUVPIYleLMay 24, 2024

Well, I'm intrigued. While some fans have been frustrated with Disney+'s Star Wars shows, it sounds like The Acolyte is going to bring something unique to the table. And despite how much we know about the Star Wars franchise, it'll take us to new places, and offer a new look at the Jedi order. Now give us the full season already!

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic, many years before the events of the Skywalker Saga. This part of the franchise's history was largely explored through novels, which are no longer canon. Another tweet response to the show pointed this out, claimed fans who loved the High Republic will be happy with the new show. It reads:

Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is a DREAM for fans of The High Republic era and a fresh experience for everyone else. 4 eps in and it’s taking its time layering in the dark mystery. RIVETING fight choreography and SUPERB performances from Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae. I’m diggin it. pic.twitter.com/I0IRm1ZdNtMay 24, 2024

It truly sounds like the fight choreography for The Acolyte is going to be outstanding. This comes after fans criticized the way lightsaber duels were handled in the sequel trilogy.

Of course, that's not the only reason to tune in. The cast has also been praised, particularly Amandla Stenberg's performance as Mae. Another tweet gave credit to the story and the lead actress, offering:

"The Acolyte" masterfully blends classic Star Wars elements with fresh, unique touches. Praised for its stunning visuals, exciting fight scenes, and intriguing mystery, the show features standout performances, especially from Amandla Stenberg. A must-watch for SW fans eager. pic.twitter.com/aPzqPwpwigMay 24, 2024

As previously mentioned, not all of the live-action Star Wars shows have been met with the great success and adoration that The Mandalorian has. Fans were impressed with Andor, which functioned more like a spy drama than a typical Star Wars project. Another tweet response to the first four episodes name dropped Andor, reading:

#TheAcolyte is the force-sensitive version of Andor. The cast is stellar, the writing of each episode is jam packed. Practical sets and amazing costumes, as well as sfx work make every location feel lived in, while having an emotional throughline to keep it focused. pic.twitter.com/xYuaQiEJxcMay 24, 2024

It sounds like The Acolyte will definitely have its darkness, in addition to its thrilling action sequences and new uses of lightsabers. The tone was praised by another twitter user, who also gave credit to The Matrix icon Carrie-Anne Moss for her performance.

Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is filled with mystery and darkness that delves deep into new and diverse depths of the galaxy. I’ve seen 4 eps and dig the sinister story it’s steadily setting up. BIG potential in this era. Carrie-Anne Moss with a lightsaber doing Force-Fu is PERFECTION. pic.twitter.com/KRX44P9rcrMay 24, 2024

It certainly sounds like The Acolyte has a ton going for it, and it should be interesting to see how the public receives the new series when it arrives on Disney+. The pressure is on, especially since it's been years since Star Wars was on the big screen. So we'll see if this new small screen adventure resonates with the fandom.

The Acolyte hits Disney+ on June 4th. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.