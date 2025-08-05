Big Brother’s Adrian Built Competitions In His Backyard To Train For The Game But Told Me There’s One Thing He Couldn’t Prepare For

From the moment I read his pregame interview, I had a bad feeling about Adrian Rocha's chances in Big Brother. The Houseguest went on and on about how much he prepared for the competitions, and how he felt ready to crush the competition once he got in the house. Now that he's the third person to exit the game, Adrian spoke to CinemaBlend about the one thing he didn't account for.

I'm watching Big Brother online and streaming the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, so I was excited to talk to Adrian following his eviction. While he had built a replica of the infamous wall challenge and several other competitions in his backyard, Adrian did tell me in our interview that he hadn't considered how his playing the game with other Houseguests, namely Kelley Jorgensen, would impact his standing in the game:

One thing that I didn't really prepare for is, I guess, the association. Simply put, I love Kelly to death, but when it came to the social game, she had a hard time fitting in with the house. The house didn't connect with her, and the fact that me and Kelly connected day one and that I was associated with her, that just made me a bigger target moving into Week 2 and 3. Especially since Kelly kept offering herself up as a pawn, that only made it easier for her to go up. And since people viewed me as a competitor inside the house, it was as easy for me to be an additional renom. I didn't expect someone else would be the catalyst for why I went home, not because they're trying to take me out, but simply because they weren't liked by the house, and I was close to that person.

Kelley has struggled to find true allies in the game outside of Adrian, and yes, it's fair to say her association with him played into why he was evicted. She has been on the outskirts of the house, and because Adrian associated with her, he was also quickly moved to the outskirts as well.

Of course, Keanu Soto's veto win also factored into Adrian ending up on the block in the first place. Both he and Kelley have managed to save themselves from eviction since the game began. Adrian being collateral of them being voted out is the same story for Amy Bingham in Week 2, and will continue to be the story for whoever leaves in Week 4 should Kelley win the BB Blockbuster again. While Adrian thinks Kelley played a factor in his eviction, he still loves her as a player, and credits one thing that has led to her survival:

She loves to play the game, but I don't think she expected the emotional impact that it has been on the block and not being liked by the house. Like that has a huge emotional toll on you and that's why you may see her like cry a lot, but at this point I'm like, I'm rooting for her. If you could win and save yourself every single time, shoot, do it.

Adrian did point to some subtle genius in Kelley's game that Big Brother fans might not have clocked. While it's hard to defend her first nomination where she volunteered to go up for Vince's Week 1 HOH, volunteering the other weeks knowing she'll likely be a target gives her two chances to take herself down off the block.

Kelley is certainly more of a wildcard than anyone expected, even stating she's more about sowing chaos than actually winning the game. It's not a great strategy for winning Big Brother, but it has provided some entertainment in a season that, thus far, has been marred by some bad gameplay all around.

I would even argue that voting out Adrian was a bad move by several Houseguests, who would've much sooner benefited from having him in their corner as opposed to Will Williams, who seems little more than a warm body for votes at this point. With no true solid alliance at this time, it would've been helpful to have a competent comp threat in your fold to tip the scales of the house in your favor.

We'll see if anyone gets wise to that strategy here soon, as Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm curious to see who goes home this week, or if Kelley's wild run in the game will finally come to an end.