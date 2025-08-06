We Keep Talking About Tom Holland’s Big Year, But It’s Robert Pattinson We Should Really Be Paying Attention To

While we still wind our way through the 2025 movie calendar, there’s been a lot of talk about Tom Holland’s 2026 double play awaiting us in theaters next summer. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey awaiting, the young actor is not only booked and busy, but will be pulling a double along with co-star Jon Bernthal.

However, if we’re really talking about acting runs for the ages, we need to talk more about Robert Pattinson’s next three movies. That is, unless you think jumping from Greek myth, to far flung sci-fi intrigue, right back to caped crusading in the span of a little over a year is something typical.

Robert Pattinson's 2025 Shooting Schedule Is Insane

Much like Mr. Holland, The Batman’s leading man will be part of Christopher Nolan’s all-star cast to retell Homer’s timeless epic. You can hear him at the head of the teaser, which is still only a theatrical exclusive - discounting those unfortunate leaks of The Odyssey’s first look, of course.

If that was Pattinson’s only literary epic of 2026, one could still be pretty impressed - as that’s a whopper of a project. That’s not the case here though, as the Tenet alum has found himself potentially being roped into that burgeoning conflict on Arrakis.

Robert Pattinson’s hotly tipped Dune: Part III role could see him working with Denis Villeneuve real soon, as production on the threequel has already begun. Though it should be noted that we haven’t seen official confirmation on his casting, it also hasn’t been debunked just yet.

Let's Not Forget The Batman Part II, And Other Projects, Are Also On Pattinson's Horizon

How could anyone forget that The Batman Part II, a movie that saw James Gunn’s coy two-word reaction to its script hyping folks up all over again, will mark the Dark Knight’s return to the silver screen. Supposedly scheduled to start shooting next January, the upcoming DC movie marks Pattinson’s first return to superhero work in six years.

All of this doesn’t even take into account the fact that two pictures listed on Robert Pattinson’s Wikipedia page, The Drama and Primetime, are supposedly in post-production.

Robert Pattinson’s Upcoming Movie Slate (Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC) Here's how insanely busy Mr. Pattinson's future looks, from a release calendar point of view: Die, My Love - 11/7/25

The Odyssey - 7/17/26

Dune: Part Three - 12/18/26

The Batman Part II - 10/1/27

The Drama - TBD

Primetime - TBD I really hope his eyes don't end up looking like that when all is said and done.

No release dates are set just yet, but those projects bring the running total of flicks featuring featuring the Twilight veteran up to six movies. For a relatively young father who welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in 2024, our Mickey 17 lead has certainly been busy.

One can only hope that he’s taking time to regroup with his family in-between all of these gigs. As seen with Tom Holland’s recent acting break announcement, even A-listers need to remember to breathe from time to time. At the moment, we’ll next see Robert Pattinson in director Lynne Ramssay’s Die, My Love on November 7th, which co-stars Jennifer Lawrence.