'The Black Phone' Interviews With Ethan Hawke, Scott Derrickson & More
By Corey Chichizola , Law Sharma published
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmaker behind 'The Black Phone.'
“The Black Phone” stars Ethan Hawke (The Grabber), Mason Thames (Finney Shaw), Madeleine McGraw (Gwen Shaw) and director Scott Derrickson sit down with CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola to talk about their new supernatural horror film. They discuss The Grabber’s mysterious mask, shooting on Super 8 film, why Ethan Hawke enjoys working with young actors, and much more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:17 - Ethan Hawke on The Grabber’s personality and the power of his mask
- 01:26 - Mason Thames explains his favorite thing about The Grabber’s Mask
- 01:52 - Scott Derrickson shares what The Grabber has in common with iconic villains like The Joker and Hannibal Lecter
- 02:48 - Mason Thames explains how they shot the phone call scenes in the basement
- 03:08 - Scott Derrickson explains his choice to use Super 8 film for the dream sequences
- 04:22 - Madeline McGraw gives insight into how Scott Derrickson helped them feel at ease throughout the production
- 04:52 - Scott Derrickson shares why he loves working with Ethan Hawke
- 05:58 - Ethan Hawke explains why he enjoys working with young actors
- 07:00 - Mason Thames shares his experience working with Ethan Hawke
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
