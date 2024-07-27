"The Boys" Red Carpet Interviews With Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara & More | SDCC 2024

"The Boys" Season 4 has ended! CinemaBlend spoke with the cast (including Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, Nathan Mitchell and Susan Heyward) at San Diego Comic-Con about where the conflict between Homelander and Butcher has settled, The Deep’s relationship with Ambrosius, Kimiko saying her first words, who is the scariest character following Butcher’s transformation, Sister Sage’s diabolical tendencies, how Season 5 might wrap it all up and more.

